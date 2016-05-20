SYDNEY, May 20 U.S. soybeans were little changed
on Friday but poised to record a sixth consecutive weekly gain
as concerns about production underpinned gains.
FUNDAMENTALS
* The most active soybean futures contract on the Chicago
Board Of Trade was up 0.5 percent for the week, the sixth
consecutive weekly gain.
* The most active corn futures contract was unchanged
for the week.
* The most active wheat futures were down 1 percent
for the week, giving back half of the gains from the previous
week.
* Recent rallies in soybean futures, driven by fund buying
and worries about crop damage in South America, are likely to
encourage U.S. farmers to plant more of the oilseed this spring.
They may also prompt growers to devote extra acreage to corn in
the hope prices will catch up to gains in soy.
* The U.S. Department of Agriculture reported export sales
of U.S. soybeans in the latest week at 556,400 tonnes for
2015/16, above trade expectations, and 158,300 tonnes for
2016/17, in line with expectations.
* USDA reported export sales of U.S. wheat in the latest
week at 175,200 tonnes for 2015/16, in line with trade
expectations, and 573,500 tonnes for 2016/17, above
expectations.
MARKET NEWS
* The dollar held at its highest in nearly two months
against a basket of major currencies early on Friday, on track
for a third week of gains as investors awaken to the risk of a
hike in U.S. interest rates as early as next month.
* Oil prices settled largely unchanged on Thursday as
worries about Canadian and Nigerian supply outages offset the
impact of a stronger dollar, which has rallied on growing
expectations the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates next
month.
* The S&P 500 fell on Thursday to its lowest since March as
Wall Street became more worried that the Federal Reserve might
raise U.S. interest rates as early as June.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0800 Euro Zone Current Account Mar
1400 U.S. Existing Home Sales Apr
1430 U.S. ECRI weekly index
Grains prices at 0126 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 470.00 1.25 +0.27% -2.08% 475.33 54
CBOT corn 391.25 1.25 +0.32% -2.07% 383.83 57
CBOT soy 1072.25 0.75 +0.07% -0.28% 1024.63 64
CBOT rice $11.76 -$0.09 -0.72% -3.17% $11.17 61
WTI crude $48.55 $0.39 +0.81% +0.75% $44.33 75
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.120 $0.000 -0.03% -0.14%
USD/AUD 0.723 0.001 +0.11% +0.07%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)