SYDNEY, May 20 U.S. soybeans were little changed on Friday but poised to record a sixth consecutive weekly gain as concerns about production underpinned gains. FUNDAMENTALS * The most active soybean futures contract on the Chicago Board Of Trade was up 0.5 percent for the week, the sixth consecutive weekly gain. * The most active corn futures contract was unchanged for the week. * The most active wheat futures were down 1 percent for the week, giving back half of the gains from the previous week. * Recent rallies in soybean futures, driven by fund buying and worries about crop damage in South America, are likely to encourage U.S. farmers to plant more of the oilseed this spring. They may also prompt growers to devote extra acreage to corn in the hope prices will catch up to gains in soy. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture reported export sales of U.S. soybeans in the latest week at 556,400 tonnes for 2015/16, above trade expectations, and 158,300 tonnes for 2016/17, in line with expectations. * USDA reported export sales of U.S. wheat in the latest week at 175,200 tonnes for 2015/16, in line with trade expectations, and 573,500 tonnes for 2016/17, above expectations. MARKET NEWS * The dollar held at its highest in nearly two months against a basket of major currencies early on Friday, on track for a third week of gains as investors awaken to the risk of a hike in U.S. interest rates as early as next month. * Oil prices settled largely unchanged on Thursday as worries about Canadian and Nigerian supply outages offset the impact of a stronger dollar, which has rallied on growing expectations the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates next month. * The S&P 500 fell on Thursday to its lowest since March as Wall Street became more worried that the Federal Reserve might raise U.S. interest rates as early as June. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0800 Euro Zone Current Account Mar 1400 U.S. Existing Home Sales Apr 1430 U.S. ECRI weekly index Grains prices at 0126 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 470.00 1.25 +0.27% -2.08% 475.33 54 CBOT corn 391.25 1.25 +0.32% -2.07% 383.83 57 CBOT soy 1072.25 0.75 +0.07% -0.28% 1024.63 64 CBOT rice $11.76 -$0.09 -0.72% -3.17% $11.17 61 WTI crude $48.55 $0.39 +0.81% +0.75% $44.33 75 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.120 $0.000 -0.03% -0.14% USD/AUD 0.723 0.001 +0.11% +0.07% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)