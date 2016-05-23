SYDNEY, May 23 U.S. soybean prices inched down
on Monday, but concerns about South American production curbed
the decline.
FUNDAMENTALS
* The most active soybean futures on the Chicago Board of
Trade fell 0.63 percent to $10.67-1/2 a bushel, having
firmed 0.26 percent on Friday.
* Soybeans hit a 21-month high of $10.91 a bushel earlier
this month.
* The most active corn futures dropped 0.38 percent to
$3.93 a bushel, after gaining 1.2 percent in the previous
session.
* The most active wheat futures eased 0.31 percent to
$4.66-1/4 a bushel, having closed down 0.2 percent on Friday.
* Soybean prices drew support from concerns over potential
crop damage in Argentina.
* The U.S. Department of Agriculture, through its daily
reporting system, said exporters struck deals to sell 125,000
tonnes of U.S. corn to Colombia.
MARKET NEWS
* The dollar got off to a steady start against a basket of
major currencies on Monday, remaining within striking distance
of a two-month peak after markets last week moved to price in a
greater chance of an imminent hike in U.S. interest rates.
* Oil prices slipped in early Asian trade on Monday, with
signs that global oil supply is holding up even as unplanned
outages rise to at least a five-year high.
DATA (GMT)
0730 Germany Markit Mfg Flash PMI for May
0800 Eurozone Markit Mfg Flash PMI for May
1345 US Markit Mfg PMI Flash for May
1400 EZ Consumer Confidence
Grains prices at 0132 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 466.25 -1.50 -0.32% -0.53% 475.63 50
CBOT corn 393.00 -1.50 -0.38% +0.77% 385.02 58
CBOT soy 1067.50 -6.75 -0.63% -0.37% 1029.03 60
CBOT rice $11.73 -$0.04 -0.34% -0.97% $11.22 59
WTI crude $48.17 -$0.24 -0.50% +0.02% $44.56 72
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.123 $0.001 +0.05% +0.23%
USD/AUD 0.723 0.001 +0.14% +0.06%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)