SYDNEY, May 23 U.S. soybean prices inched down on Monday, but concerns about South American production curbed the decline. FUNDAMENTALS * The most active soybean futures on the Chicago Board of Trade fell 0.63 percent to $10.67-1/2 a bushel, having firmed 0.26 percent on Friday. * Soybeans hit a 21-month high of $10.91 a bushel earlier this month. * The most active corn futures dropped 0.38 percent to $3.93 a bushel, after gaining 1.2 percent in the previous session. * The most active wheat futures eased 0.31 percent to $4.66-1/4 a bushel, having closed down 0.2 percent on Friday. * Soybean prices drew support from concerns over potential crop damage in Argentina. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture, through its daily reporting system, said exporters struck deals to sell 125,000 tonnes of U.S. corn to Colombia. MARKET NEWS * The dollar got off to a steady start against a basket of major currencies on Monday, remaining within striking distance of a two-month peak after markets last week moved to price in a greater chance of an imminent hike in U.S. interest rates. * Oil prices slipped in early Asian trade on Monday, with signs that global oil supply is holding up even as unplanned outages rise to at least a five-year high. DATA (GMT) 0730 Germany Markit Mfg Flash PMI for May 0800 Eurozone Markit Mfg Flash PMI for May 1345 US Markit Mfg PMI Flash for May 1400 EZ Consumer Confidence Grains prices at 0132 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 466.25 -1.50 -0.32% -0.53% 475.63 50 CBOT corn 393.00 -1.50 -0.38% +0.77% 385.02 58 CBOT soy 1067.50 -6.75 -0.63% -0.37% 1029.03 60 CBOT rice $11.73 -$0.04 -0.34% -0.97% $11.22 59 WTI crude $48.17 -$0.24 -0.50% +0.02% $44.56 72 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.123 $0.001 +0.05% +0.23% USD/AUD 0.723 0.001 +0.14% +0.06% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)