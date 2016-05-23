* Wheat falls for 4th session on dollar, supply pressure
* Soymeal dips after climbing to 18-month high, beans down
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, May 23 Chicago wheat futures slid for
a fourth consecutive session on Monday as the market was weighed
down by ample global supplies and a strong dollar.
Soymeal, which climbed to an 18-month high on Friday after a
four-session rally, edged lower while soybeans fell around half
a percent.
The dollar got off to a steady start against a basket of
major currencies on Monday, remaining within striking distance
of a two-month peak after markets last week moved to price in a
greater chance of an imminent hike in U.S. interest rates.
"Currencies are certainly impacting commodities," said Phin
Ziebell, agribusiness economist at National Australia Bank.
"Beans have some fundamental strength because of concerns
over the crop in South American but there is lot of wheat in the
world."
Chicago Board of Trade most-active wheat contract lost
0.2 percent to $4.66-3/4 a bushel by 0310 GMT, having given up
more than 3 percent in four sessions.
Soybeans fell 0.7 percent to $10.67-1/4 a bushel and
soymeal dropped 0.2 percent to $392 a short ton.
Corn dropped 0.1 percent to $3.94-1/4 a bushel, after
gaining 1.2 percent on Friday.
Soymeal has added 44 percent since the start of April as
heavy rains have threatened the size and quality of harvests in
Argentina, which accounts for almost half of global meal
exports.
The market extended its recent gains as traders said they
were worried exporters might not offer as much Argentine soymeal
for delivery after August as they normally would.
Large speculators raised their net long position in CBOT
corn futures in the week to May. 17, regulatory data released on
Friday showed.
The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly
commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial
traders, a category that includes hedge funds, trimmed their net
short position in CBOT wheat and raised their net long position
in soybeans.
In news, high corn prices in Brazil should prompt producers
in the main grain state of Mato Grosso to expand planting of the
grain for the 2016/17 season that starts in September, the
state's deputy agriculture secretary Alexandre Possebon told
Reuters.
Improved transport options via new roads and ports to the
north of the state will also fuel expansion of soybean planting
as the region gains quicker, cheaper access to export markets,
he added.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture, through its daily
reporting system, said exporters struck deals to sell 125,000
tonnes of U.S. corn to Colombia.
Grains prices at 0310 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 466.75 -1.00 -0.21% -0.43% 475.64 50
CBOT corn 394.25 -0.25 -0.06% +1.09% 385.06 60
CBOT soy 1067.25 -7.00 -0.65% -0.40% 1029.03 60
CBOT rice 11.76 -$0.01 -0.08% -0.72% $11.22 61
WTI crude 48.15 -$0.26 -0.54% -0.02% $44.56 72
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.123 $0.001 +0.06% +0.24%
USD/AUD 0.7239 0.002 +0.28% +0.19%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per
hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Richard Pullin)