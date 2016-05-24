SYDNEY, May 24 U.S. soybeans fell on Tuesday, extending two-day losses to nearly 2 percent after the U.S. Department of Agriculture pegged planting progress ahead of market expectations. FUNDAMENTALS * The most active soybean futures on the Chicago Board of Trade dropped 0.3 percent to $10.55-1/2 a bushel, having closed down over 1.5 percent on Monday. * The most active corn futures fell 0.13 percent to $3.97-1/4 a bushel, after gaining 0.82 percent in the previous session. * The most active wheat futures were unchanged at $4.62 a bushel, having closed down 1.2 percent on Tuesday. * The USDA said the U.S. corn crop was 86 percent planted as of Sunday, ahead of the five-year average of 85 percent but behind an average of analyst expectations for 88 percent. * The USDA reported soybean planting progress at 56 percent, ahead of the five-year average of 52 percent and an average of trade estimates of 55 percent. * Soymeal futures have advanced in recent weeks on worries about the size and quality of Argentina's soybean harvest following April floods. * Argentina is the world's top exporter of soymeal, a livestock feed ingredient produced along with soyoil when soybeans are crushed. MARKET NEWS * The dollar got off to a steady start against a basket of major currencies on Monday, remaining within striking distance of a two-month peak after markets last week moved to price in a greater chance of an imminent hike in U.S. interest rates. * Oil prices were little changed in thin early Asian trade on Tuesday. * Wall Street ended lower on Monday as a bounce in Apple failed to offset concerns that the U.S. Federal Reserve could raise interest rates sooner than later. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0600 Germany Detailed GDP Q1 0645 France Business climate May 0900 Germany ZEW economic sentiment May 1400 U.S. New home sales Apr 1400 U.S. Richmond Fed composite index May Grains prices at 0105 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 462.00 0.00 +0.00% -1.44% 475.48 45 CBOT corn 397.25 -0.50 -0.13% +1.86% 385.16 63 CBOT soy 1055.50 -3.00 -0.28% -1.49% 1028.63 52 CBOT rice $11.60 -$0.02 -0.17% -2.11% $11.22 52 WTI crude $47.94 -$0.14 -0.29% -0.46% $44.57 70 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.121 -$0.001 -0.11% +0.07% USD/AUD 0.721 -0.001 -0.10% -0.18% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)