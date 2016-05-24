* Chicago soybeans extend two-day decline to 2 pct
* Rapid pace of U.S. planting weighs on soybean prices
* Funds seen liquidating long positions in soybeans
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, May 24 Chicago soybean futures lost
more ground on Tuesday, falling for four out five sessions as
rapidly progressing planting across the U.S. Midwest prompted
investors to liquidate some long positions.
Corn eased, giving up some of last session's gains, while
wheat edged lower although concerns over wet weather in the U.S.
Plains kept a floor under the market.
Chicago Board of Trade most-active soybean contract
dropped 0.5 percent to $10.53-3/4 a bushel by 0212 GMT, having
closed 1.5 percent lower on Monday.
Corn fell 0.4 percent to $3.96 a bushel after gaining
0.7 percent in the previous session and wheat lost 0.2
percent to $4.61 a bushel.
"The soybean market is becoming nervous that investors, now
holding the largest long position seen in almost two years, will
be looking to take profits," said Tobin Gorey, director of
agricultural strategy at Commonwealth Bank of Australia.
"Weather forecasters continue to expect more rain on U.S.
hard red winter wheat crops this week. The market will have some
concerns about quality and yields."
The U.S. Department of Agriculture said the U.S. corn crop
was 86 percent planted as of Sunday, ahead of the five-year
average of 85 percent but behind an average of analyst
expectations for 88 percent.
Soybean planting progress was at 56 percent, ahead of the
five-year average of 52 percent and an average of trade
estimates of 55 percent, the agency said in its weekly crop
progress report.
Soymeal futures have advanced in recent weeks on worries
about the size and quality of Argentina's soybean harvest
following April floods.
Argentina is the world's top exporter of soymeal, a
livestock feed ingredient produced along with soyoil when
soybeans are crushed.
Commodity funds were net sellers of CBOT soybean, soymeal
and wheat futures contracts on Monday and net buyers of corn.
Trader estimates of net fund selling in soybeans ranged from
9,000 to 15,000 contracts, in soymeal from 1,000 to 10,000
contracts and in wheat from 2,000 to 5,000 contracts. Estimates
of net fund buying in corn ranged from 3,000 to 15,000
contracts.
Russian wheat export prices fell last week ahead of the new
crop, which is likely to arrive in July, and following a slide
in global benchmarks.
Black Sea prices for Russian wheat from the old crop with
12.5 percent protein content were $191.5 per tonne on a
free-on-board basis at the end of last week, Russian
agricultural consultancy IKAR said.
Grains prices at 0212 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 461.00 -1.00 -0.22% -1.65% 475.45 45
CBOT corn 396.00 -1.75 -0.44% +1.54% 385.12 61
CBOT soy 1053.75 -4.75 -0.45% -1.66% 1028.58 51
CBOT rice 11.59 -$0.03 -0.22% -2.15% $11.22 52
WTI crude 47.94 -$0.14 -0.29% -0.46% $44.57 70
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.120 -$0.002 -0.19% -0.01%
USD/AUD 0.7211 -0.001 -0.11% -0.19%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per
hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Michael Perry)