* Wheat rises on threat of U.S. rains for maturing crop
* Soybeans up, regain Tuesday's losses on supply concerns
(Adds details, quotes)
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, May 25 U.S. wheat futures rose for a
second session on Wednesday with prices underpinned by forecasts
of rains in the U.S. Plains which could potentially damage the
maturing winter crop.
Soybeans rose half a percent, rebounding from the previous
session's decline on concerns over lower supplies from
Argentina.
Showers in the U.S. Plains winter wheat belt will diminish
in the southwest the rest of this week allowing some improvement
in harvest conditions, but southeastern areas remain
unfavourably wet, Commodity Weather Group said.
"The wheat market is recovering as investors are covering
short positions and we have forecasts of rains for the U.S. crop
which could be harmful for quality and yields," said Kaname
Gokon at brokerage Okato Shoji in Tokyo.
Chicago Board of Trade most-active wheat contract
advanced 0.3 percent to $4.65-1/4 a bushel. It touched its
lowest since May 12 at $4.57-3/4 a bushel on Tuesday.
Soybeans climbed 0.5 percent to $10.60 a bushel, and
corn added 0.1 percent to $3.98 a bushel.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) rated 62 percent
of the U.S. hard red winter wheat crop in good-to-excellent
condition as compared with 45 percent at this time of last year,
the agency said in its weekly progress report on Tuesday.
The U.S. corn crop was 86 percent planted by Sunday, ahead
of the five-year average of 85 percent but behind an average of
analyst expectations for 88 percent, the USDA said.
Commodity funds were net sellers of CBOT soybean futures
contracts on Tuesday and net buyers of wheat and soymeal,
traders said.
Views on fund activity in corn were mixed, with estimates
ranging from net sellers of 10,000 contracts to net buyers of
6,000.
Trader estimates of net fund selling in soybeans ranged from
3,000 to 8,000 contracts. Estimates of net fund buying in wheat
ranged from 1,000 to 5,000 contracts.
Ukraine's grain exports may reach a new record of around 40
million tonnes this season thanks to high sales of wheat,
analysts and a traders' union said on Tuesday.
Grain traders union UZA and a team of industrial analysts
said wheat exports could reach 15.6 million tonnes, while maize
shipments could total 19.5 million tonnes.
Grains prices at 0230 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 465.25 1.25 +0.27% -0.53% 475.64 51
CBOT corn 398.00 0.50 +0.13% +0.89% 386.21 64
CBOT soy 1060.00 5.25 +0.50% -1.33% 1032.53 56
CBOT rice 11.52 -$0.05 -0.48% -2.17% $11.27 49
WTI crude 49.22 $0.60 +1.23% +2.20% $44.61 78
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.114 -$0.008 -0.70% -0.52%
USD/AUD 0.7182 -0.004 -0.51% -0.60%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per
hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Christian
Schmollinger)