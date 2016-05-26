SYDNEY, May 26 U.S. soybeans retained strong gains from the previous session on Thursday after earlier hitting a 15-day high on concerns over shortfalls in Argentina's oilseed production. FUNDAMENTALS * The most active soybean futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade was steady at $10.85 a bushel, having earlier hit a high of $10.88-1/4 a bushel - the strongest since May 11 when prices hit a 21-month high of $10.91-1/2. Soybeans firmed 2.9 percent on Wednesday. * The most active corn futures contract fell 0.12 percent to $4.04-1/4 a bushel, having gained 1.8 percent in the previous session. * The most active wheat futures contract rose 0.21 percent to $4.67 a bushel, having closed up 2.1 percent on Wednesday. * Soybeans gain support on concerns over production shortfalls in Argentina. In April, there was flooding in key farm areas in Argentina, the world's third-largest exporter of unprocessed soybeans and biggest exporter of soymeal. * Argentina's Rosario grains exchange cut its forecast earlier this month for the current soybean harvest. * Argentine soybean exports could fall by as much as 25 percent this year. * Wheat draws support on concerns over unfavourable weather in U.S. MARKET NEWS * The yen surged in early trade on Thursday, chipping away at the recently buoyant dollar as investors looked ahead to a speech by Federal Reserve chief Janet Yellen on whether a rate increase is imminent and on a pending decision on a planned sales tax hike in Japan. * Oil prices inched towards $50 a barrel in early Asian trade on Thursday, after U.S. government figures showed a sharper-than-expected drawdown of crude stocks last week as imports dropped. * Wall Street rose robustly for a second straight session on Wednesday, helped by higher oil prices and investors becoming more comfortable with the prospect of an interest rate hike as early as next month. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 1230 U.S. Durable goods orders Apr 1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims 1400 U.S. Pending homes sales Apr Grains prices at 0140 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 467.00 1.00 +0.21% +0.65% 475.46 50 CBOT corn 404.25 -0.50 -0.12% +1.70% 388.01 67 CBOT soy 1085.00 -0.50 -0.05% +2.87% 1040.65 67 CBOT rice $11.36 $0.13 +1.11% -1.82% $11.34 45 WTI crude $49.82 $0.26 +0.52% +2.47% $45.31 81 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.117 $0.001 +0.13% +0.24% USD/AUD 0.718 -0.001 -0.19% +0.03% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Ed Davies)