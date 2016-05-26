SYDNEY, May 26 U.S. soybeans retained strong
gains from the previous session on Thursday after earlier
hitting a 15-day high on concerns over shortfalls in Argentina's
oilseed production.
FUNDAMENTALS
* The most active soybean futures on the Chicago Board Of
Trade was steady at $10.85 a bushel, having earlier hit a
high of $10.88-1/4 a bushel - the strongest since May 11 when
prices hit a 21-month high of $10.91-1/2. Soybeans firmed 2.9
percent on Wednesday.
* The most active corn futures contract fell 0.12
percent to $4.04-1/4 a bushel, having gained 1.8 percent in the
previous session.
* The most active wheat futures contract rose 0.21
percent to $4.67 a bushel, having closed up 2.1 percent on
Wednesday.
* Soybeans gain support on concerns over production
shortfalls in Argentina. In April, there was flooding in key
farm areas in Argentina, the world's third-largest exporter of
unprocessed soybeans and biggest exporter of soymeal.
* Argentina's Rosario grains exchange cut its forecast
earlier this month for the current soybean harvest.
* Argentine soybean exports could fall by as much as 25
percent this year.
* Wheat draws support on concerns over unfavourable weather
in U.S.
MARKET NEWS
* The yen surged in early trade on Thursday, chipping away
at the recently buoyant dollar as investors looked ahead to a
speech by Federal Reserve chief Janet Yellen on whether a rate
increase is imminent and on a pending decision on a planned
sales tax hike in Japan.
* Oil prices inched towards $50 a barrel in early Asian
trade on Thursday, after U.S. government figures showed a
sharper-than-expected drawdown of crude stocks last week as
imports dropped.
* Wall Street rose robustly for a second straight session on
Wednesday, helped by higher oil prices and investors becoming
more comfortable with the prospect of an interest rate hike as
early as next month.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
1230 U.S. Durable goods orders Apr
1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims
1400 U.S. Pending homes sales Apr
Grains prices at 0140 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 467.00 1.00 +0.21% +0.65% 475.46 50
CBOT corn 404.25 -0.50 -0.12% +1.70% 388.01 67
CBOT soy 1085.00 -0.50 -0.05% +2.87% 1040.65 67
CBOT rice $11.36 $0.13 +1.11% -1.82% $11.34 45
WTI crude $49.82 $0.26 +0.52% +2.47% $45.31 81
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.117 $0.001 +0.13% +0.24%
USD/AUD 0.718 -0.001 -0.19% +0.03%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Ed Davies)