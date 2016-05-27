SYDNEY, May 27 U.S. soybeans held steady on Friday but were set for a seventh straight weekly gain - the longest consecutive weekly rally in nearly seven years - due to widespread production losses in Argentina. FUNDAMENTALS * The most active soybean futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade up nearly 0.5 percent for the week, the seventh consecutive weekly rise. * Soybeans last rallied for seven consecutive weeks in June, 2009. * The most active corn futures up more than 3 percent for the week, the third consecutive weekly rise. * The most active wheat futures up nearly 2.5 percent for the week, rebounding from losses of 1.5 percent for the week. * Argentina's soy-producing regions were drenched by heavy rains in April, just ahead of the harvest, raising questions about the size and quality of the crop. * Wheat has drawn support this week on concerns over potential adverse weather in the U.S. MARKET NEWS * The dollar stayed in consolidation mode early on Friday after its rally to two-month highs ran out of steam with bulls looking for fresh guidance from the head of the U.S. central bank * Oil futures dipped further in early Asian trade on Friday, finding resistance at the $50 a barrel mark as investors worried higher prices could reactivate shuttered crude output, adding to global oversupply. * Wall Street treaded water on Thursday following two days of strong gains as advancing utilities offset declines in materials, banks and other cyclical industries. DATA/EVENT AHEAD (GMT) 1230 U.S. Corporate profits preliminary Q1 1230 U.S. GDP second estimate Q1 1715 Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen speech Grains prices at 0051 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 479.00 -2.25 -0.47% +3.23% 475.86 62 CBOT corn 407.75 -0.50 -0.12% +2.58% 388.13 69 CBOT soy 1079.50 -0.25 -0.02% +2.35% 1040.47 62 CBOT rice $11.07 $0.01 +0.09% -4.32% $11.33 35 WTI crude $49.43 -$0.05 -0.10% -0.26% $45.60 78 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.119 $0.004 +0.33% +0.45% USD/AUD 0.722 0.002 +0.33% +0.56% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)