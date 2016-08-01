SYDNEY, Aug 1 U.S. soybeans fell 1 percent on
Monday, retreating from a one-week high, as expectations of
bumper global supplies offset support from strong recent demand
for U.S. supplies.
FUNDAMENTALS
* The most active soybean futures on the Chicago Board Of
Trade fell 1 percent to $9.93-1/4 a bushel, having firmed
2.6 percent on Friday when prices hit a high of $10.06 a bushel
- the highest since July 22.
* The most active corn futures fell 0.6 percent to
$3.40-3/4 a bushel, having gained 1.2 percent in the previous
session.
* The most active wheat futures rose 0.7 percent to
$4.10-1/2 a bushel, having closed down 0.6 percent on Friday
when prices hit a low of $4.03-1/2 a bushel - the lowest since
September, 2006.
* U.S. Department of Agriculture reported that exporters
sold 129,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans to unknown destinations,
the third sale of at least 100,000 tonnes in as many days.
* Genetically modified wheat developed by Monsanto Co
, and never approved by federal regulators, has been
found growing in a Washington state farm field, the U.S.
Department of Agriculture (USDA) said on Friday.
MARKET NEWS
* The dollar on Monday pulled away from lows it hit
following disappointing U.S. growth figures late last week while
the yen pared some its large gains made after the Bank of
Japan's smaller-than-expected stimulus steps.
* Oil prices steadied on Friday after touching three-month
lows during a week-long selloff fueled by a persistent global
supply glut, bringing the monthly decline to nearly 15 percent,
the biggest monthly loss in a year for U.S. crude.
* Wall Street rose on Friday, with the S&P 500 index hitting
a record intraday high for the seventh time this month as gains
in technology heavyweights Alphabet and Amazon more than made up
for losses in energy shares.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0100 China Official manufacturing PMI Jul
0100 China Official services PMI Jul
0145 China Caixin manufacturing PMI final Jul
0755 Germany Markit/BME manufacturing PMI Jul
0800 Euro zone Markit manufacturing PMI final Jul
1400 U.S. Construction spending Jun
1400 U.S. ISM manufacturing PMI Jul
Grains prices at 0109 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 410.50 2.75 +0.67% +0.06% 435.78 36
CBOT corn 340.75 -2.00 -0.58% +0.59% 365.20 33
CBOT soy 993.25 -9.75 -0.97% +1.56% 1059.08 46
CBOT rice $9.84 -$0.10 -1.06% +0.67% $10.62 28
WTI crude $41.45 -$0.15 -0.36% +0.75% $45.83 26
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.117 $0.000 +0.04% +0.90%
USD/AUD 0.759 0.000 -0.01% +1.25%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)