SYDNEY, Aug 1 U.S. soybeans fell 1 percent on Monday, retreating from a one-week high, as expectations of bumper global supplies offset support from strong recent demand for U.S. supplies. FUNDAMENTALS * The most active soybean futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade fell 1 percent to $9.93-1/4 a bushel, having firmed 2.6 percent on Friday when prices hit a high of $10.06 a bushel - the highest since July 22. * The most active corn futures fell 0.6 percent to $3.40-3/4 a bushel, having gained 1.2 percent in the previous session. * The most active wheat futures rose 0.7 percent to $4.10-1/2 a bushel, having closed down 0.6 percent on Friday when prices hit a low of $4.03-1/2 a bushel - the lowest since September, 2006. * U.S. Department of Agriculture reported that exporters sold 129,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans to unknown destinations, the third sale of at least 100,000 tonnes in as many days. * Genetically modified wheat developed by Monsanto Co , and never approved by federal regulators, has been found growing in a Washington state farm field, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) said on Friday. MARKET NEWS * The dollar on Monday pulled away from lows it hit following disappointing U.S. growth figures late last week while the yen pared some its large gains made after the Bank of Japan's smaller-than-expected stimulus steps. * Oil prices steadied on Friday after touching three-month lows during a week-long selloff fueled by a persistent global supply glut, bringing the monthly decline to nearly 15 percent, the biggest monthly loss in a year for U.S. crude. * Wall Street rose on Friday, with the S&P 500 index hitting a record intraday high for the seventh time this month as gains in technology heavyweights Alphabet and Amazon more than made up for losses in energy shares. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0100 China Official manufacturing PMI Jul 0100 China Official services PMI Jul 0145 China Caixin manufacturing PMI final Jul 0755 Germany Markit/BME manufacturing PMI Jul 0800 Euro zone Markit manufacturing PMI final Jul 1400 U.S. Construction spending Jun 1400 U.S. ISM manufacturing PMI Jul Grains prices at 0109 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 410.50 2.75 +0.67% +0.06% 435.78 36 CBOT corn 340.75 -2.00 -0.58% +0.59% 365.20 33 CBOT soy 993.25 -9.75 -0.97% +1.56% 1059.08 46 CBOT rice $9.84 -$0.10 -1.06% +0.67% $10.62 28 WTI crude $41.45 -$0.15 -0.36% +0.75% $45.83 26 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.117 $0.000 +0.04% +0.90% USD/AUD 0.759 0.000 -0.01% +1.25% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)