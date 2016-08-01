* Soybeans retreat from one-week high hit on Friday
* Wheat rallies from near 10-yr low hit last week
* Corn falls 0.5 percent
By Colin Packham
SYDNEY, Aug 1 U.S. soybeans fell 1 percent on Monday, retreating
from a one-week high touched in the previous session, as ample global supplies
offset recent support from strong demand for U.S. shipments of the grain.
Corn lost as much as 0.5 percent, while wheat climbed around 1 percent after
hitting its lowest in almost 10 years on Friday.
The most active soybean futures on the Chicago Board of Trade fell 1
percent to $9.92-3/4 a bushel by 0336 GMT, having firmed 2.6 percent on Friday
and closing near their highest since July 22.
Soybeans had been drawing support from recent purchases of U.S. soybeans but
analysts said the increased demand does little to alter the market dynamics.
"The market is trying to breakout of this downward trend but when you look
at the supply picture, there just isn't enough demand to change the
fundamentals," said Phin Ziebell, agribusiness economist, National Australia
Bank.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) reported on Friday that exporters
sold 129,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans to unknown destinations, the third sale of
at least 100,000 tonnes in as many days.
The most active corn contract fell 0.44 percent to $3.41-1/4 a bushel,
having gained 1.2 percent in the previous session.
Most active wheat rose 0.92 percent to $4.11-1/2 a bushel, having
closed down 0.6 percent on Friday when prices hit a low of $4.03-1/2 - the
lowest since September 2006.
Genetically modified wheat that has never been approved by U.S. regulators
was recently found growing in Washington state, the USDA said on Friday,
sparking worries of further measures being taken against U.S. exports in the
midst of a supply glut.
Grains prices at 0326 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 411.50 3.75 +0.92% +0.30% 435.81 38
CBOT corn 341.25 -1.50 -0.44% +0.74% 365.22 33
CBOT soy 992.75 -10.25 -1.02% +1.51% 1059.06 44
CBOT rice $9.88 -$0.06 -0.60% +1.13% $10.62 30
WTI crude $41.71 $0.11 +0.26% +1.39% $45.84 29
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.117 $0.000 -0.03% +0.84%
USD/AUD 0.760 0.000 +0.05% +1.32%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Tom Hogue)