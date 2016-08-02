SYDNEY, Aug 2 U.S. soybeans fell on Tuesday to a
hit more than a three-month low after the U.S. Department of
Agriculture pegged the condition of the crop above market
expectations.
FUNDAMENTALS
* The most active soybean futures on the Chicago Board Of
Trade fell 0.21 percent to $9.59-1/2 a bushel, near the
session low of $9.56 a bushel - the lowest since April 19.
Soybeans slumped 4.1 percent on Monday.
* The most active corn futures unchanged at $3.34-1/4
a bushel, having earlier hit a session low of $3.33 a bushel -
the lowest since October 13, 2014. Corn closed down 2.5 percent
in the previous session.
* The most active wheat futures rose 0.37 percent to
$4.07-1/2 a bushel, having closed down 0.43 percent on Monday.
* The U.S. Department of Agriculture rated 72 percent of the
U.S. soybean crop as good to excellent, up from 71 percent the
previous week and above market expectations.
* The USDA rated 76 percent of the corn crop as good to
excellent, unchanged from the week before
* Soybeans under pressure from more favourable weather
forecasts, removing any lingering concerns about potential
supply disruptions.
* Commodity brokerage INTL FCStone on Monday
projected U.S. 2016 corn production at 15.146 billion bushels, a
record high if realized, with an average yield of 175.0 bushels
per acre.
MARKET NEWS
* The dollar hovered near three-week lows on Tuesday after
soft U.S. economic data undermined the case for an early Federal
Reserve rate hike while the Australian dollar braced for the
probability of a policy easing later in the day.
* U.S. crude tumbled below $40 per barrel on Monday for the
first time since April, as oil prices settled down nearly 4
percent on heightened worries of a crude glut despite peak
summer fuel demand.
* The S&P 500 and the Dow closed slightly lower on Monday,
as a drop in oil prices dragged down energy stocks, while tech
names Apple and Alphabet helped lift the Nasdaq to its highest
close in over a year.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0900 Euro zone Producer prices Jun
1230 U.S. Personal income Jun
1345 U.S. ISM-New York index Jul
Grains prices at 0054 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 407.50 1.50 +0.37% -0.67% 435.68 32
CBOT corn 334.25 0.00 +0.00% -1.33% 364.98 25
CBOT soy 959.50 -2.00 -0.21% -1.89% 1057.95 36
CBOT rice $9.69 $0.00 +0.05% -0.82% $10.62 26
WTI crude $40.15 $0.09 +0.22% -3.49% $45.48 23
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.117 $0.000 +0.00% +0.87%
USD/AUD 0.754 -0.006 -0.76% +0.49%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Michael Perry)