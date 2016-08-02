SYDNEY, Aug 2 U.S. soybeans fell on Tuesday to a hit more than a three-month low after the U.S. Department of Agriculture pegged the condition of the crop above market expectations. FUNDAMENTALS * The most active soybean futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade fell 0.21 percent to $9.59-1/2 a bushel, near the session low of $9.56 a bushel - the lowest since April 19. Soybeans slumped 4.1 percent on Monday. * The most active corn futures unchanged at $3.34-1/4 a bushel, having earlier hit a session low of $3.33 a bushel - the lowest since October 13, 2014. Corn closed down 2.5 percent in the previous session. * The most active wheat futures rose 0.37 percent to $4.07-1/2 a bushel, having closed down 0.43 percent on Monday. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture rated 72 percent of the U.S. soybean crop as good to excellent, up from 71 percent the previous week and above market expectations. * The USDA rated 76 percent of the corn crop as good to excellent, unchanged from the week before * Soybeans under pressure from more favourable weather forecasts, removing any lingering concerns about potential supply disruptions. * Commodity brokerage INTL FCStone on Monday projected U.S. 2016 corn production at 15.146 billion bushels, a record high if realized, with an average yield of 175.0 bushels per acre. MARKET NEWS * The dollar hovered near three-week lows on Tuesday after soft U.S. economic data undermined the case for an early Federal Reserve rate hike while the Australian dollar braced for the probability of a policy easing later in the day. * U.S. crude tumbled below $40 per barrel on Monday for the first time since April, as oil prices settled down nearly 4 percent on heightened worries of a crude glut despite peak summer fuel demand. * The S&P 500 and the Dow closed slightly lower on Monday, as a drop in oil prices dragged down energy stocks, while tech names Apple and Alphabet helped lift the Nasdaq to its highest close in over a year. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0900 Euro zone Producer prices Jun 1230 U.S. Personal income Jun 1345 U.S. ISM-New York index Jul Grains prices at 0054 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 407.50 1.50 +0.37% -0.67% 435.68 32 CBOT corn 334.25 0.00 +0.00% -1.33% 364.98 25 CBOT soy 959.50 -2.00 -0.21% -1.89% 1057.95 36 CBOT rice $9.69 $0.00 +0.05% -0.82% $10.62 26 WTI crude $40.15 $0.09 +0.22% -3.49% $45.48 23 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.117 $0.000 +0.00% +0.87% USD/AUD 0.754 -0.006 -0.76% +0.49% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Michael Perry)