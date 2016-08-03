SYDNEY, Aug 3 U.S. soybeans edged up on Wednesday, heading for their first gain in three sessions, though expectations of bumper supplies kept prices near a four-month low. FUNDAMENTALS * The most-active soybean futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade rose 0.1 percent to $9.54 a bushel, having closed down 0.9 percent on Tuesday when prices hit a near four-month low. * The most-active corn futures fell 0.22 percent to $3.33-1/4, having closed little changed in the previous session after earlier hitting a near two-year low. * The most-active wheat futures rose 0.12 percent to $4.01-3/4 a bushel, having closed down 1.2 percent on Tuesday. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture raised its weekly soybean crop condition ratings and left its corn ratings unchanged, surprising analysts who expected a decline. * Prospects for robust U.S. corn and soybean crops set the bearish tone. Commodity brokerage INTL FCStone on Monday projected U.S. 2016 corn production at 15.146 billion bushels and soybean production at 4.054 billion bushels. Both figures would be all-time highs, if realized. MARKET NEWS * The dollar struggled near 6-week lows against at basket of currencies early on Wednesday, as expectations for a near-term U.S. interest rate hike cooled. * Oil prices edged up early on Wednesday, supported by a weaker dollar, but U.S. crude futures remained below $40 per barrel and Brent was below $42 as ongoing fuel oversupply and stuttering economic growth weighed on markets. * Wall Street stocks fell on Tuesday, with each of the major indexes notching their worst day in about a month as economic data and weaker-than-expected auto sales spurred concerns about growth. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0145 China Caixin services PMI Jul 0750 France Markit services PMI Jul 0755 Germany Markit services PMI Jul 0800 Euro zone Markit services PMI Jul 0900 Euro zone Retail sales Jun 1215 U.S. ADP national employment Jul 1400 U.S. ISM non-manufacturing PMI Jul Grains prices at 0050 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 401.75 0.50 +0.12% -1.47% 432.87 27 CBOT corn 333.25 -0.75 -0.22% -2.77% 361.71 24 CBOT soy 954.00 1.00 +0.10% -4.89% 1052.06 35 CBOT rice $9.57 $0.01 +0.05% -3.72% $10.56 24 WTI crude $39.65 $0.14 +0.35% -1.02% $45.15 20 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.121 -$0.001 -0.10% +0.49% USD/AUD 0.759 -0.002 -0.22% +0.77% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)