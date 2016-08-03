SYDNEY, Aug 3 U.S. soybeans edged up on Wednesday, heading for
their first gain in three sessions, though expectations of bumper supplies kept
prices near a four-month low.
FUNDAMENTALS
* The most-active soybean futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade rose
0.1 percent to $9.54 a bushel, having closed down 0.9 percent on Tuesday when
prices hit a near four-month low.
* The most-active corn futures fell 0.22 percent to $3.33-1/4, having
closed little changed in the previous session after earlier hitting a near
two-year low.
* The most-active wheat futures rose 0.12 percent to $4.01-3/4 a
bushel, having closed down 1.2 percent on Tuesday.
* The U.S. Department of Agriculture raised its weekly soybean crop
condition ratings and left its corn ratings unchanged, surprising analysts who
expected a decline.
* Prospects for robust U.S. corn and soybean crops set the bearish tone.
Commodity brokerage INTL FCStone on Monday projected U.S. 2016 corn
production at 15.146 billion bushels and soybean production at 4.054 billion
bushels. Both figures would be all-time highs, if realized.
MARKET NEWS
* The dollar struggled near 6-week lows against at basket of currencies
early on Wednesday, as expectations for a near-term U.S. interest rate hike
cooled.
* Oil prices edged up early on Wednesday, supported by a weaker dollar, but
U.S. crude futures remained below $40 per barrel and Brent was below $42 as
ongoing fuel oversupply and stuttering economic growth weighed on markets.
* Wall Street stocks fell on Tuesday, with each of the major indexes
notching their worst day in about a month as economic data and
weaker-than-expected auto sales spurred concerns about growth.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0145 China Caixin services PMI Jul
0750 France Markit services PMI Jul
0755 Germany Markit services PMI Jul
0800 Euro zone Markit services PMI Jul
0900 Euro zone Retail sales Jun
1215 U.S. ADP national employment Jul
1400 U.S. ISM non-manufacturing PMI Jul
Grains prices at 0050 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 401.75 0.50 +0.12% -1.47% 432.87 27
CBOT corn 333.25 -0.75 -0.22% -2.77% 361.71 24
CBOT soy 954.00 1.00 +0.10% -4.89% 1052.06 35
CBOT rice $9.57 $0.01 +0.05% -3.72% $10.56 24
WTI crude $39.65 $0.14 +0.35% -1.02% $45.15 20
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.121 -$0.001 -0.10% +0.49%
USD/AUD 0.759 -0.002 -0.22% +0.77%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)