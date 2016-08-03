* Soybeans firm for first time in three sessions
* Corn unchanged, lingers close to a near 2-year low
* Wheat edges higher
By Colin Packham
SYDNEY, Aug 3 U.S. soybeans rose for the first
time in three sessions on Wednesday, edging up from a near
four-month low, although expectations of bumper supplies
provided a ceiling to gains.
Corn was little changed, lingering close to a near two-year
low, while wheat edged higher.
The most-active soybean futures on the Chicago Board Of
Trade rose 0.1 percent to $9.54 a bushel, having closed
down 0.9 percent on Tuesday when prices hit a near four-month
low.
However, analysts said soybeans would remain under pressure
amid a favourable weather outlook.
"Forecasters are suggesting that the prevailing weather
pattern in the U.S. Midwest is unlikely to change all that much
in August," said Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural strategy,
Commonwealth Bank of Australia.
"The market, as a consequence, is becoming increasingly
confident that the U.S. will be harvesting big soybean crops
this year."
The most-active corn futures was unchanged at $3.34 a
bushel, having closed little changed in the previous session
after earlier hitting a near two-year low.
Analysts said corn too remains under pressure from
expectations of ample global supplies.
Lingering concerns over the state of both of corn and
soybeans have been eased in recent weeks, and the U.S.
Department of Agriculture condition report reinforced that
sentiment.
The USDA raised its weekly soybean crop condition ratings
and left its corn ratings unchanged, surprising analysts who
expected a decline.
Prospects for robust U.S. corn and soybean crops set the
bearish tone. Commodity brokerage INTL FCStone on
Monday projected U.S. 2016 corn production at 15.146 billion
bushels and soybean production at 4.054 billion bushels. Both
figures would be all-time highs, if realized.
The most-active wheat futures rose 0.3 percent to
$4.02-1/4 a bushel, having closed down 1.2 percent on Tuesday.
Grains prices at 0305 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 402.25 1.00 +0.25% -1.35% 432.88 29
CBOT corn 334.00 0.00 +0.00% -2.55% 361.73 25
CBOT soy 954.00 1.00 +0.10% -4.89% 1052.06 37
CBOT rice $9.55 -$0.02 -0.21% -3.97% $10.56 23
WTI crude $39.73 $0.22 +0.56% -0.82% $45.15 22
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.121 -$0.002 -0.15% +0.44%
USD/AUD 0.759 -0.001 -0.20% +0.80%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)