SYDNEY, Aug 5 U.S. soybeans rose 1 percent on
Friday on strong demand for U.S. supplies, though soybeans were
set to record weekly losses of more than 3 percent as favourable
weather forecasts boosted expectations of ample supplies.
FUNDAMENTALS
* The most active soybean futures on the Chicago Board Of
Trade down more than 3.5 percent for the week, losing all
the 1.5 percent gains from the previous week.
* The most active corn down nearly 3 percent for the
week after the grain posted gains of 0.2 percent last week.
* The most active wheat was little changed for the
week after last week posting losses of more than 4 percent.
* The U.S. Department of Agriculture reported weekly export
sales of U.S. wheat for the current crop year at 326,500 tonnes,
below trade expectations for 350,000 to 650,000 tonnes.
* Wheat export prospects have improved in Russia in recent
weeks as favourable weather is keeping its projected record
harvest on track with yields seen higher than a year ago,
analysts and traders said.
* Commodity brokerage Linn & Associates on Wednesday
projected U.S. 2016 corn production at 14.775 billion bushels
and soybean production at 4.073 billion bushels, both record
highs.
* Soybean draws support after the USDA reported
better-than-expected export sales in the week to July 28, and
announced a seventh consecutive daily sale of U.S. soybeans.
MARKET NEWS
* The British pound licked its wounds on Friday, a day after
the Bank of England not only cut interest rates but also
restarted its bond purchase programme to shore up the economy,
while the dollar held firm ahead of the U.S. employment data.
* Oil prices eased in early trading on Friday, but remained
well above this week's lows as traders covered short positions
after profiting from sharp declines since June.
* Wall Street stocks ended little changed on Thursday as
investors kept to the sidelines ahead of Friday's U.S. payrolls
report for July.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0600 Germany Industrial orders Jun
0645 France Trade balance Jun
1230 U.S. Nonfarm payrolls Jul
1230 U.S. Unemployment rate Jul
1230 U.S. International trade Jun
Grains prices at 0135 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 406.75 3.50 +0.87% -0.85% 426.66 40
CBOT corn 332.50 1.50 +0.45% -0.75% 354.78 27
CBOT soy 966.25 9.50 +0.99% +1.13% 1037.01 37
CBOT rice $9.33 $0.00 +0.00% -2.30% $10.38 24
WTI crude $41.72 -$0.21 -0.50% +2.18% $44.67 45
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.113 $0.000 +0.00% -0.17%
USD/AUD 0.764 0.001 +0.17% +0.69%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
