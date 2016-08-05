SYDNEY, Aug 5 U.S. soybeans rose 1 percent on Friday on strong demand for U.S. supplies, though soybeans were set to record weekly losses of more than 3 percent as favourable weather forecasts boosted expectations of ample supplies. FUNDAMENTALS * The most active soybean futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade down more than 3.5 percent for the week, losing all the 1.5 percent gains from the previous week. * The most active corn down nearly 3 percent for the week after the grain posted gains of 0.2 percent last week. * The most active wheat was little changed for the week after last week posting losses of more than 4 percent. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture reported weekly export sales of U.S. wheat for the current crop year at 326,500 tonnes, below trade expectations for 350,000 to 650,000 tonnes. * Wheat export prospects have improved in Russia in recent weeks as favourable weather is keeping its projected record harvest on track with yields seen higher than a year ago, analysts and traders said. * Commodity brokerage Linn & Associates on Wednesday projected U.S. 2016 corn production at 14.775 billion bushels and soybean production at 4.073 billion bushels, both record highs. * Soybean draws support after the USDA reported better-than-expected export sales in the week to July 28, and announced a seventh consecutive daily sale of U.S. soybeans. MARKET NEWS * The British pound licked its wounds on Friday, a day after the Bank of England not only cut interest rates but also restarted its bond purchase programme to shore up the economy, while the dollar held firm ahead of the U.S. employment data. * Oil prices eased in early trading on Friday, but remained well above this week's lows as traders covered short positions after profiting from sharp declines since June. * Wall Street stocks ended little changed on Thursday as investors kept to the sidelines ahead of Friday's U.S. payrolls report for July. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0600 Germany Industrial orders Jun 0645 France Trade balance Jun 1230 U.S. Nonfarm payrolls Jul 1230 U.S. Unemployment rate Jul 1230 U.S. International trade Jun Grains prices at 0135 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 406.75 3.50 +0.87% -0.85% 426.66 40 CBOT corn 332.50 1.50 +0.45% -0.75% 354.78 27 CBOT soy 966.25 9.50 +0.99% +1.13% 1037.01 37 CBOT rice $9.33 $0.00 +0.00% -2.30% $10.38 24 WTI crude $41.72 -$0.21 -0.50% +2.18% $44.67 45 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.113 $0.000 +0.00% -0.17% USD/AUD 0.764 0.001 +0.17% +0.69% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Michael Perry)