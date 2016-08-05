* Soybeans rally on demand for U.S. supplies * Oilseed under pressure from weather outlook * Corn firms, wheat rallies nearly 1 percent By Colin Packham SYDNEY, Aug 5 U.S. soybeans rose more than 1 percent on Friday as strong demand for U.S. supplies pushed it to a four-day high, but it was poised for weekly losses of more than 3 percent as favourable weather forecasts boosted supply expectations. Wheat rose nearly 1 percent, drawing support on larger-than-expected export data and fund buying, while corn rose nearly 0.5 percent. The most active soybean futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade rose 1.25 percent to $9.68-3/4 a bushel, near the session high of $9.72 a bushel - the highest since August 1. Soybeans closed up slightly on Thursday. "The export demand, particularly from China, is looking good then we are seeing some upside," said Phin Ziebell, agribusiness economist, National Australia Bank. Despite the gains, soybeans are poised to finish the week down more than 3 percent, eroding all the gains from last week. Exporters sold a total of about 1.67 million tonnes of U.S. soybeans last week, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said, the largest for a single week in 7-1/2 months. In addition, the USDA confirmed private sales of 252,000 tonnes of new-crop U.S. soybeans to China, the seventh straight daily announcement of sales totaling more than 100,000 tonnes in a single day. The most active wheat rose 0.9 percent to $4.06-3/4 a bushel after closing down 1.7 percent in the previous session. Wheat is down nearly 0.3 percent the week after last week posting losses of more than 4 percent. The USDA reported weekly export sales of U.S. wheat for the current crop year at 326,500 tonnes, below trade expectations for 350,000 to 650,000 tonnes. The most active corn rose 0.53 percent to $3.32-3/4 a bushel after closing down 1.2 percent on Thursday. Corn is down nearly 3 percent for the week after the grain posted gains of 0.2 percent last week. Corn under pressure amid favourable weather forecasts for the Midwest, boosting expectations of silo-burst U.S. supplies. Commodity brokerage Linn & Associates on Wednesday projected U.S. 2016 corn production at 14.775 billion bushels and soybean production at 4.073 billion bushels, both record highs. Grains prices at 0348 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 406.75 3.50 +0.87% -0.85% 426.66 40 CBOT corn 332.75 1.75 +0.53% -0.67% 354.78 28 CBOT soy 968.75 12.00 +1.25% +1.39% 1037.09 43 CBOT rice $9.35 $0.02 +0.27% -2.04% $10.38 19 WTI crude $41.57 -$0.36 -0.86% +1.81% $44.66 44 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.113 $0.000 +0.04% -0.13% USD/AUD 0.766 0.003 +0.45% +0.96% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Michael Perry)