SYDNEY, Aug 11 U.S. soybeans edged higher on Thursday, rebounding slightly from the first daily loss in nearly a week in the previous session, though gains were checked as by favourable weather forecasts for key U.S. producing regions. FUNDAMENTALS * The most active soybean futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade rose 0.1 percent to $9.83-1/4 a bushel, having closed down 0.58 percent on Wednesday. * The most active corn futures rose 0.1 percent to $3.33-1/4 a bushel, having gained 0.15 percent in the previous session. * The most active wheat futures was little changed at $4.21-1/2 a bushel, having closed up 1.1 percent on Wednesday. * Wheat prices in western European markets were little changed on Friday as improved crop outlooks in several rival exporters kept a lid on the market. * Soybeans was under pressure on forecasts of more beneficial rains for the U.S. Midwest, this week and later in the month, which would bolster prospects for a big crop. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture through its daily reporting system confirmed sales of U.S. soybeans in each of the previous 10 trading sessions, although no new soy sales were reported on Wednesday. * USDA's monthly supply/demand reports on Friday, including the government's first U.S. corn and soy yield estimates based on field surveys. * Most analysts surveyed by Reuters expect the USDA to raise its forecast of the U.S. 2016/17 corn yield from its current figure of 168.0 bushels per acre. MARKET NEWS * The New Zealand dollar surged to its highest level in more than a year on Thursday after the Reserve Bank of New Zealand cut interest rates as expected, disappointing some who had been betting on more aggressive easing. * Oil prices fell around 2 percent on Wednesday after the second-biggest weekly draw in U.S. gasoline this summer was countered by an unseasonal build in crude stockpiles. * Wall Street retreated from record levels on Wednesday after a drop in oil prices pressured energy stocks, while shares of Walt Disney surged on its results and an acquisition. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 1230 U.S. Import prices Jul 1230 U.S. Export prices Jul 1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims Grains prices at 0059 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 421.50 -0.25 -0.06% +1.08% 422.76 60 CBOT corn 333.25 0.25 +0.08% -0.45% 348.66 37 CBOT soy 983.25 1.00 +0.10% -0.18% 1025.7 51 1 CBOT rice 9.52 $0.00 +0.00% -1.45% $10.24 39 WTI crude 41.30 -$0.41 -0.98% -3.44% $43.91 40 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.118 $0.001 +0.07% +0.58% USD/AUD 0.7700 0.000 -0.03% +0.38% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Michael Perry)