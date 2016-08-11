SYDNEY, Aug 11 U.S. soybeans edged higher on
Thursday, rebounding slightly from the first daily loss in
nearly a week in the previous session, though gains were checked
as by favourable weather forecasts for key U.S. producing
regions.
FUNDAMENTALS
* The most active soybean futures on the Chicago Board Of
Trade rose 0.1 percent to $9.83-1/4 a bushel, having
closed down 0.58 percent on Wednesday.
* The most active corn futures rose 0.1 percent to
$3.33-1/4 a bushel, having gained 0.15 percent in the previous
session.
* The most active wheat futures was little changed at
$4.21-1/2 a bushel, having closed up 1.1 percent on Wednesday.
* Wheat prices in western European markets were little
changed on Friday as improved crop outlooks in several rival
exporters kept a lid on the market.
* Soybeans was under pressure on forecasts of more
beneficial rains for the U.S. Midwest, this week and later in
the month, which would bolster prospects for a big crop.
* The U.S. Department of Agriculture through its daily
reporting system confirmed sales of U.S. soybeans in each of the
previous 10 trading sessions, although no new soy sales were
reported on Wednesday.
* USDA's monthly supply/demand reports on Friday, including
the government's first U.S. corn and soy yield estimates based
on field surveys.
* Most analysts surveyed by Reuters expect the USDA to raise
its forecast of the U.S. 2016/17 corn yield from its current
figure of 168.0 bushels per acre.
MARKET NEWS
* The New Zealand dollar surged to its highest level in more
than a year on Thursday after the Reserve Bank of New Zealand
cut interest rates as expected, disappointing some who had been
betting on more aggressive easing.
* Oil prices fell around 2 percent on Wednesday after the
second-biggest weekly draw in U.S. gasoline this summer was
countered by an unseasonal build in crude stockpiles.
* Wall Street retreated from record levels on Wednesday
after a drop in oil prices pressured energy stocks, while shares
of Walt Disney surged on its results and an acquisition.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
1230 U.S. Import prices Jul
1230 U.S. Export prices Jul
1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims
Grains prices at 0059 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 421.50 -0.25 -0.06% +1.08% 422.76 60
CBOT corn 333.25 0.25 +0.08% -0.45% 348.66 37
CBOT soy 983.25 1.00 +0.10% -0.18% 1025.7 51
1
CBOT rice 9.52 $0.00 +0.00% -1.45% $10.24 39
WTI crude 41.30 -$0.41 -0.98% -3.44% $43.91 40
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.118 $0.001 +0.07% +0.58%
USD/AUD 0.7700 0.000 -0.03% +0.38%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Michael Perry)