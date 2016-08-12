SYDNEY, Aug 12 U.S. soybeans edged higher on Friday as the oilseed was poised to finish the week up more than 1 percent, as strong demand for U.S. supplies supported prices. FUNDAMENTALS * The most active soybean futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade were up 1.3 percent for the week, recouping some of the near 3 percent losses from the week prior. * The most active corn futures were down nearly 1 percent for the week, the second consecutive weekly fall. * The most active wheat futures were little changed for the week after posting gains of more than 2 percent last week. * Soybeans rose after the USDA reported export sales of U.S. soybeans totalling more than 3 million tonnes in the week to Aug. 4, topping analysts' expectations. * USDA confirmed sales in the last day of 129,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans to unknown destinations and another 120,000 to China. * USDA's monthly supply/demand reports on Friday will include the government's first estimates of U.S. 2016 corn and soybean yield based on field surveys. * Analysts surveyed by Reuters expect the government to raise its corn and soybean yield estimates, but increased export demand for soybeans could prompt the USDA to trim its ending stocks forecasts. MARKET NEWS * The dollar held firm on Friday, supported by comments from a Federal Reserve speaker that suggested a U.S. interest rate increase this year is still a real possibility as inflation pressures grow. * Oil prices edged up in early trading on Friday, extending gains from the previous session on expectations that exporters could at an upcoming meeting talk about ways to prop up a market that continues to be dogged by a supply overhang. * All three major U.S. stock indexes closed at record highs on Thursday for the first time since 1999 as surging oil prices and strong earnings from department stores Macy's and Kohl's buoyed investor sentiment. Grains prices at 0139 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 416.75 0.50 +0.12% -0.06% 421.84 52 CBOT corn 331.75 0.00 +0.00% -0.23% 346.94 36 CBOT soy 985.75 1.75 +0.18% -0.23% 1021.4 52 5 CBOT rice 9.30 -$0.01 -0.16% -4.12% $10.19 33 WTI crude 43.61 $0.12 +0.28% +4.56% $43.82 59 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.114 -$0.004 -0.33% +0.18% USD/AUD 0.7679 -0.002 -0.30% +0.10% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)