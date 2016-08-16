SINGAPORE, Aug 16 Chicago soybeans rose for a second session on Tuesday to hit their highest in more than three weeks, underpinned by strong demand from top importer China. Corn climbed for a third session on the back of gains in soybeans, while wheat slid for a second day. FUNDAMENTALS * The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Friday boosted its forecast for U.S. soybean exports in the 2015/16 marketing year by 85 million bushels. It also raised its soy export outlook for 2016/17 by 30 million bushels. * The market is also digesting Friday's sale of 258,000 tonnes of new-crop U.S. soybeans to China, the 12th large soybean sale to be confirmed by the USDA in 13 business days. * There was additional support for soybeans from strong gains in soyoil futures which rallied 3.7 percent on Monday after a monthly National Oilseed Processors Association report showed that supplies were tighter than expected. * The pace of U.S. soybean processing fell below market forecasts during July and came in lower than a year earlier. * Russian wheat export prices rose last week as farmers held onto their crops anticipating further price increases and as the rouble currency rose 1.2 percent against the U.S. dollar. MARKET NEWS * Asian shares rose to one-year highs, extending their gains so far this year to almost 10 percent, helped by a jump in oil prices and investor expectations of continued easy monetary policy around the globe. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0830 Britain Consumer prices Jul 0900 Germany ZEW economic sentiment Aug 1230 U.S. Consumer prices Jul 1230 U.S. Housing starts Jul 1230 U.S. Building permits Jul 1315 U.S. Industrial output Jul Grains prices at 0107 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 420.50 -1.50 -0.36% -0.47% 420.35 58 CBOT corn 337.50 0.50 +0.15% +1.35% 343.98 53 CBOT soy 1010.50 1.25 +0.12% +2.93% 1009.18 55 CBOT rice 10.20 -$0.04 -0.44% +5.64% $10.14 64 WTI crude 45.56 -$0.18 -0.39% +2.41% $43.71 69 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.118 $0.000 -0.02% +0.21% USD/AUD 0.7667 0.000 -0.07% +0.27% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral)