* Soybeans edge lower after hitting highest since July 22 * Investors book profits on stable condition of U.S. crop * Chicago corn gains for 3rd session, wheat falls 0.7 pct (Adds comment, detail) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, Aug 16 Chicago soybean futures edged lower on Tuesday, pressured by the stable condition of the U.S. crop, after climbing earlier in the session to their highest in more than three weeks. Corn gained for a third session on expectations of strong demand, while wheat slid for a second day. The Chicago Board of Trade most-active soybean contract had dropped 0.2 percent to $10.07-1/2 a bushel by 0247 GMT after rising to its highest since July 22. Corn added 0.2 percent to $3.37-3/4 a bushel, while wheat gave up 0.7 percent to $4.19 a bushel. "Largely crop-friendly weather in the U.S. has kept soybean conditions steady for another week," said Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural strategy at Commonwealth Bank of Australia. "(For corn) market chatter suggests there is plenty of scepticism over whether the record U.S. corn yields forecast by the USDA will come to fruition." U.S. soybeans were rated in 72 percent good-to-excellent condition by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, steady from a week ago and above last year's 63 percent. The agency said 74 percent of the corn crop was in good-to-excellent condition, the same as a week ago and above last year's 69 percent. Chicago soybean futures rallied 2.8 percent on Monday, with prices underpinned by strong demand from top importer China. The USDA on Friday boosted its forecast for U.S. soybean exports in the 2015/16 marketing year by 85 million bushels. It also raised its soy export outlook for 2016/17 by 30 million bushels. The market is also digesting Friday's sale of 258,000 tonnes of new-crop U.S. soybeans to China, the twelfth large soybean sale to be confirmed by the USDA in 13 business days. There was additional support for soybeans from strong gains in soyoil futures, which rallied 3.7 percent on Monday after a monthly National Oilseed Processors Association report showed that supplies were tighter than expected. The pace of U.S. soybean processing fell below market forecasts during July and came in lower than a year earlier. Russian wheat export prices rose last week as farmers held onto their crops anticipating further price increases and as the rouble currency rose 1.2 percent against the U.S. dollar. Grains prices at 0247 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 419.00 -3.00 -0.71% -0.83% 420.30 55 CBOT corn 337.75 0.75 +0.22% +1.43% 343.99 54 CBOT soy 1007.50 -1.75 -0.17% +2.62% 1009.08 53 CBOT rice 10.33 $0.08 +0.83% +6.99% $10.15 67 WTI crude 45.43 -$0.31 -0.68% +2.11% $43.71 68 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.119 $0.000 +0.03% +0.25% USD/AUD 0.7674 0.000 +0.03% +0.37% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Joseph Radford)