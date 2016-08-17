SINGAPORE, Aug 17 Chicago soybeans eased for a
second session on Wednesday as expectations of near record U.S.
production pressured the market, but strong demand from top
importer China limited losses.
Wheat and corn eased after closing marginally higher in the
last session.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Expectations of bumper U.S. soybean production are
weighing on soybean futures.
* Rain in eastern parts of the U.S. Midwest bolstered
already robust harvest expectations.
* The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Monday said 72
percent of the soybean crop was in good to excellent condition,
steady from a week ago and above last year's 63 percent.
* It rated 74 percent of the corn crop as in
good-to-excellent condition, the same as a week ago and above
last year's 69 percent.
* But forecasts of higher demand for soybeans are
underpinning the market.
* The USDA said on Tuesday that private exporters reported
the sale of 119,000 tonnes of soybeans to China for delivery in
the 2016/17 marketing year. The announcement confirmed a deal
traders had been buzzing about on Monday.
* On Friday, the USDA in its monthly supply-demand report
boosted its forecast for U.S. soybean exports in the 2015/16
marketing year by 85 million bushels. It also raised its soy
export outlook for 2016/17 by 30 million bushels.
* Russia is facing a lack of grain storage as it remains on
track to produce the largest cereals crop in post-Soviet
history, the head of Russia's Grain Union, a non-government
farmers' lobby group, said on Tuesday.
* Arkady Zlochevsky, the head of the union, told a briefing
in Moscow he expected a grain crop in a range of 114-118 million
tonnes, including 69.5 million tonnes of wheat.
MARKET NEWS
* Asian shares stepped back from a one-year high on
Wednesday after the influential New York Federal Reserve Bank
president said the Fed could raise interest rates as soon as
September, prompting investors to pause after rallies in recent
weeks.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
1800 Minutes of Federal Reserve's July 26-27 meeting
Grains prices at 0119 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 423.00 -0.50 -0.12% +0.24% 420.27 61
CBOT corn 336.25 -1.00 -0.30% -0.22% 343.58 50
CBOT soy 1004.25 -3.00 -0.30% -0.50% 1006.77 50
CBOT rice 10.51 $0.07 +0.67% +2.54% $10.15 71
WTI crude 46.38 -$0.20 -0.43% +1.40% $43.71 72
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.129 $0.001 +0.08% +0.91%
USD/AUD 0.7692 0.000 -0.03% +0.26%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per
hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Joseph Radford)