SINGAPORE, Aug 17 Chicago soybeans eased for a second session on Wednesday as expectations of near record U.S. production pressured the market, but strong demand from top importer China limited losses. Wheat and corn eased after closing marginally higher in the last session. FUNDAMENTALS * Expectations of bumper U.S. soybean production are weighing on soybean futures. * Rain in eastern parts of the U.S. Midwest bolstered already robust harvest expectations. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Monday said 72 percent of the soybean crop was in good to excellent condition, steady from a week ago and above last year's 63 percent. * It rated 74 percent of the corn crop as in good-to-excellent condition, the same as a week ago and above last year's 69 percent. * But forecasts of higher demand for soybeans are underpinning the market. * The USDA said on Tuesday that private exporters reported the sale of 119,000 tonnes of soybeans to China for delivery in the 2016/17 marketing year. The announcement confirmed a deal traders had been buzzing about on Monday. * On Friday, the USDA in its monthly supply-demand report boosted its forecast for U.S. soybean exports in the 2015/16 marketing year by 85 million bushels. It also raised its soy export outlook for 2016/17 by 30 million bushels. * Russia is facing a lack of grain storage as it remains on track to produce the largest cereals crop in post-Soviet history, the head of Russia's Grain Union, a non-government farmers' lobby group, said on Tuesday. * Arkady Zlochevsky, the head of the union, told a briefing in Moscow he expected a grain crop in a range of 114-118 million tonnes, including 69.5 million tonnes of wheat. MARKET NEWS * Asian shares stepped back from a one-year high on Wednesday after the influential New York Federal Reserve Bank president said the Fed could raise interest rates as soon as September, prompting investors to pause after rallies in recent weeks. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 1800 Minutes of Federal Reserve's July 26-27 meeting Grains prices at 0119 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 423.00 -0.50 -0.12% +0.24% 420.27 61 CBOT corn 336.25 -1.00 -0.30% -0.22% 343.58 50 CBOT soy 1004.25 -3.00 -0.30% -0.50% 1006.77 50 CBOT rice 10.51 $0.07 +0.67% +2.54% $10.15 71 WTI crude 46.38 -$0.20 -0.43% +1.40% $43.71 72 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.129 $0.001 +0.08% +0.91% USD/AUD 0.7692 0.000 -0.03% +0.26% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Joseph Radford)