* Soybeans lose more ground on hopes of bumper U.S. harvest
* Chinese buying is limiting losses in soybeans
* Wheat under pressure as large Black Sea harvest looms
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, Aug 17 Chicago soybeans eased for a
second session on Wednesday as expectations of near record U.S.
production pressured the market, but strong demand from top
importer China limited losses.
Wheat eased on forecasts of an all-time high Russian harvest
which is seen adding to a global supply glut.
The Chicago Board of Trade most-active soybean contract
had slid 0.3 percent to $10.04-1/2 a bushel by 0236 GMT,
while wheat lost 0.1 percent to $4.23 a bushel.
Corn was unchanged at $3.37-1/4 a bushel.
Expectations of bumper U.S. soybean production are weighing
on prices.
"We are looking at a large U.S. harvest in the coming months
and the weather is likely to be largely friendly to crops," said
Kaname Gokon at brokerage Okato Shoji in Tokyo.
"Prices will remain under pressure as the U.S. harvest
starts, but we are also seeing strong demand from China for
October and November shipment."
Rain in eastern parts of the U.S. Midwest bolstered already
robust harvest expectations.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Monday said 72 percent
of the soybean crop was in good-to-excellent condition, steady
from a week ago and above last year's 63 percent.
It rated 74 percent of the corn crop as in good-to-excellent
condition, the same as a week ago and above last year's 69
percent.
Forecasts of higher demand for soybeans are underpinning the
market.
The USDA said on Tuesday that private exporters reported the
sale of 119,000 tonnes of soybeans to China for delivery in the
2016/17 marketing year. The announcement confirmed a deal
traders had been buzzing about on Monday.
On Friday, the USDA in its monthly supply-demand report
boosted its forecast for U.S. soybean exports in the 2015/16
marketing year by 85 million bushels. It also raised its soy
export outlook for 2016/17 by 30 million bushels.
Russia is facing a lack of grain storage as it remains on
track to produce the largest cereals crop in post-Soviet
history, the head of Russia's Grain Union, a non-government
farmers' lobby group, said on Tuesday.
Arkady Zlochevsky, the head of the union, told a briefing in
Moscow he expected a grain crop in a range of 114-118 million
tonnes, including 69.5 million tonnes of wheat.
Grains prices at 0236 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 423.00 -0.50 -0.12% +0.24% 420.27 61
CBOT corn 337.25 0.00 +0.00% +0.07% 343.61 54
CBOT soy 1004.50 -2.75 -0.27% -0.47% 1006.78 49
CBOT rice 10.48 $0.04 +0.43% +2.29% $10.15 71
WTI crude 46.36 -$0.22 -0.47% +1.36% $43.71 72
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.128 $0.000 +0.01% +0.84%
USD/AUD 0.7684 -0.001 -0.13% +0.16%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per
hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Joseph Radford)