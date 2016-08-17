* Soybeans lose more ground on hopes of bumper U.S. harvest * Chinese buying is limiting losses in soybeans * Wheat under pressure as large Black Sea harvest looms (Adds comment, detail) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, Aug 17 Chicago soybeans eased for a second session on Wednesday as expectations of near record U.S. production pressured the market, but strong demand from top importer China limited losses. Wheat eased on forecasts of an all-time high Russian harvest which is seen adding to a global supply glut. The Chicago Board of Trade most-active soybean contract had slid 0.3 percent to $10.04-1/2 a bushel by 0236 GMT, while wheat lost 0.1 percent to $4.23 a bushel. Corn was unchanged at $3.37-1/4 a bushel. Expectations of bumper U.S. soybean production are weighing on prices. "We are looking at a large U.S. harvest in the coming months and the weather is likely to be largely friendly to crops," said Kaname Gokon at brokerage Okato Shoji in Tokyo. "Prices will remain under pressure as the U.S. harvest starts, but we are also seeing strong demand from China for October and November shipment." Rain in eastern parts of the U.S. Midwest bolstered already robust harvest expectations. The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Monday said 72 percent of the soybean crop was in good-to-excellent condition, steady from a week ago and above last year's 63 percent. It rated 74 percent of the corn crop as in good-to-excellent condition, the same as a week ago and above last year's 69 percent. Forecasts of higher demand for soybeans are underpinning the market. The USDA said on Tuesday that private exporters reported the sale of 119,000 tonnes of soybeans to China for delivery in the 2016/17 marketing year. The announcement confirmed a deal traders had been buzzing about on Monday. On Friday, the USDA in its monthly supply-demand report boosted its forecast for U.S. soybean exports in the 2015/16 marketing year by 85 million bushels. It also raised its soy export outlook for 2016/17 by 30 million bushels. Russia is facing a lack of grain storage as it remains on track to produce the largest cereals crop in post-Soviet history, the head of Russia's Grain Union, a non-government farmers' lobby group, said on Tuesday. Arkady Zlochevsky, the head of the union, told a briefing in Moscow he expected a grain crop in a range of 114-118 million tonnes, including 69.5 million tonnes of wheat. Grains prices at 0236 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 423.00 -0.50 -0.12% +0.24% 420.27 61 CBOT corn 337.25 0.00 +0.00% +0.07% 343.61 54 CBOT soy 1004.50 -2.75 -0.27% -0.47% 1006.78 49 CBOT rice 10.48 $0.04 +0.43% +2.29% $10.15 71 WTI crude 46.36 -$0.22 -0.47% +1.36% $43.71 72 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.128 $0.000 +0.01% +0.84% USD/AUD 0.7684 -0.001 -0.13% +0.16% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Joseph Radford)