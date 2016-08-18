SINGAPORE, Aug 18 Chicago soybeans slid on Thursday as the market took a breather after climbing to a four-week high on the back of strong purchases by top importer China. Wheat fell about half a percent in early Asian trade, while corn was little changed after rising marginally in the last session. FUNDAMENTALS * The soybean market is being torn between bearish influence stemming from expectations of record U.S. production and support from strong purchases by China. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture said on Wednesday morning that private exporters reported the sale of 381,000 tonnes of soybeans to China for delivery during the 2016/17 marketing year. * The agency also said that exporters reported the sale of 129,000 tonnes of soybeans to unknown destinations, correcting an Aug. 4 announcement that said corn was the commodity sold in the deal. * All-time high or near-record wheat output in key exporting regions, including the Black Sea area, is pressuring wheat futures. * Ukraine's 2016 grain harvest is likely to be around 63 million tonnes - 3 million more than last year, agriculture ministry official Leonid Sukhomlin said at a briefing on Wednesday. * He said better than expected weather this spring and summer had increased the yield of wheat and other grains. MARKET NEWS * Asian stocks edged up early on Thursday and the dollar fell after the Federal Reserve's latest meeting minutes showed policymakers were in no hurry to add to U.S. borrowing costs. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0130 China House prices Jul 0800 Euro zone Current account Jun 0830 Britain Retail sales Jul 1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims 1230 U.S. Philly Fed business index Aug 1400 U.S. Leading index Jul Grains prices at 0109 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 424.00 -2.00 -0.47% +0.12% 420.32 61 CBOT corn 339.25 -0.50 -0.15% +0.59% 343.38 57 CBOT soy 1013.25 -2.75 -0.27% +0.60% 1006.78 55 CBOT rice 10.22 $0.00 -0.05% -2.06% $10.12 60 WTI crude 46.73 -$0.06 -0.13% +0.32% $43.78 74 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.130 $0.001 +0.10% +0.19% USD/AUD 0.7662 0.001 +0.10% -0.42% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Joseph Radford)