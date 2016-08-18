SINGAPORE, Aug 18 Chicago soybeans slid on
Thursday as the market took a breather after climbing to a
four-week high on the back of strong purchases by top importer
China.
Wheat fell about half a percent in early Asian trade, while
corn was little changed after rising marginally in the last
session.
FUNDAMENTALS
* The soybean market is being torn between bearish influence
stemming from expectations of record U.S. production and support
from strong purchases by China.
* The U.S. Department of Agriculture said on Wednesday
morning that private exporters reported the sale of 381,000
tonnes of soybeans to China for delivery during the 2016/17
marketing year.
* The agency also said that exporters reported the sale of
129,000 tonnes of soybeans to unknown destinations, correcting
an Aug. 4 announcement that said corn was the commodity sold in
the deal.
* All-time high or near-record wheat output in key exporting
regions, including the Black Sea area, is pressuring wheat
futures.
* Ukraine's 2016 grain harvest is likely to be around 63
million tonnes - 3 million more than last year, agriculture
ministry official Leonid Sukhomlin said at a briefing on
Wednesday.
* He said better than expected weather this spring and
summer had increased the yield of wheat and other grains.
MARKET NEWS
* Asian stocks edged up early on Thursday and the dollar
fell after the Federal Reserve's latest meeting minutes showed
policymakers were in no hurry to add to U.S. borrowing costs.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0130 China House prices Jul
0800 Euro zone Current account Jun
0830 Britain Retail sales Jul
1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims
1230 U.S. Philly Fed business index Aug
1400 U.S. Leading index Jul
Grains prices at 0109 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 424.00 -2.00 -0.47% +0.12% 420.32 61
CBOT corn 339.25 -0.50 -0.15% +0.59% 343.38 57
CBOT soy 1013.25 -2.75 -0.27% +0.60% 1006.78 55
CBOT rice 10.22 $0.00 -0.05% -2.06% $10.12 60
WTI crude 46.73 -$0.06 -0.13% +0.32% $43.78 74
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.130 $0.001 +0.10% +0.19%
USD/AUD 0.7662 0.001 +0.10% -0.42%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per
hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Joseph Radford)