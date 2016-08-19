SINGAPORE, Aug 19 Chicago soybeans slid for a
second session on Friday as the market was weighed down by
prospects of an all-time high U.S. crop, while corn climbed to
its highest in three weeks on a short-covering bounce.
FUNDAMENTALS
* The U.S. Department of Agriculture has forecast record
large soybean and corn harvests.
* Last week, the agency pegged the corn crop at 15.153
billion bushels, based on an average yield of 175.1 bushels per
acre, while the soybean harvest was seen at 4.060 billion
bushels, with yields expected to average 48.9 bushels per acre.
* Good weather for crop development during July across broad
swaths of the U.S. Midwest, the key growing area for corn and
soybeans, allowed crops to mature with relatively little stress.
* Rain in key U.S. growing areas has removed lingering
doubts about crop development.
* For the week, soybeans are set for a rise of about
three percent, a second week of gains on the back of strong
demand from top buyer China.
* The USDA's weekly export report on Thursday morning came
in as expected. The report showed old-crop export sales in the
latest week totalled 177,900 tonnes and new-crop export sales
1.598 million tonnes.
* It said export sales of old-crop corn in the latest week
were 167,400 tonnes, below market forecasts. New-crop corn
export sales of 1.043 million tonnes were in line with
expectations.
* For wheat, USDA said export sales totalled 489,500 tonnes,
matching trade forecasts.
* Corn climbed to $3.43-1/4 a bushel, the highest
since July 29. The market has gained 2.9 percent this week,
after suffering two weeks of decline.
* Corn has risen this week as investors are covering short
positions after the market dropped last week to its lowest since
October 2014.
MARKET NEWS
* Asian stocks edged up on Friday as Wall Street benefited
from buoyant crude oil prices and expectations U.S. borrowing
costs will remain at stimulatory levels at least until year-end.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0600 Germany Producer prices Jul
Grains prices at 0131 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 426.50 -0.50 -0.12% +0.71% 420.40 64
CBOT corn 342.50 0.50 +0.15% +1.56% 343.49 64
CBOT soy 1010.50 -4.00 -0.39% +0.32% 1006.68 55
CBOT rice 10.20 -$0.02 -0.20% -2.25% $10.12 60
WTI crude 48.27 $0.05 +0.10% +3.16% $43.92 80
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.134 $0.005 +0.47% +0.56%
USD/AUD 0.7662 0.001 +0.10% -0.42%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per
hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Richard Pullin)