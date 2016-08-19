SINGAPORE, Aug 19 Chicago soybeans slid for a second session on Friday as the market was weighed down by prospects of an all-time high U.S. crop, while corn climbed to its highest in three weeks on a short-covering bounce. FUNDAMENTALS * The U.S. Department of Agriculture has forecast record large soybean and corn harvests. * Last week, the agency pegged the corn crop at 15.153 billion bushels, based on an average yield of 175.1 bushels per acre, while the soybean harvest was seen at 4.060 billion bushels, with yields expected to average 48.9 bushels per acre. * Good weather for crop development during July across broad swaths of the U.S. Midwest, the key growing area for corn and soybeans, allowed crops to mature with relatively little stress. * Rain in key U.S. growing areas has removed lingering doubts about crop development. * For the week, soybeans are set for a rise of about three percent, a second week of gains on the back of strong demand from top buyer China. * The USDA's weekly export report on Thursday morning came in as expected. The report showed old-crop export sales in the latest week totalled 177,900 tonnes and new-crop export sales 1.598 million tonnes. * It said export sales of old-crop corn in the latest week were 167,400 tonnes, below market forecasts. New-crop corn export sales of 1.043 million tonnes were in line with expectations. * For wheat, USDA said export sales totalled 489,500 tonnes, matching trade forecasts. * Corn climbed to $3.43-1/4 a bushel, the highest since July 29. The market has gained 2.9 percent this week, after suffering two weeks of decline. * Corn has risen this week as investors are covering short positions after the market dropped last week to its lowest since October 2014. MARKET NEWS * Asian stocks edged up on Friday as Wall Street benefited from buoyant crude oil prices and expectations U.S. borrowing costs will remain at stimulatory levels at least until year-end. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0600 Germany Producer prices Jul Grains prices at 0131 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 426.50 -0.50 -0.12% +0.71% 420.40 64 CBOT corn 342.50 0.50 +0.15% +1.56% 343.49 64 CBOT soy 1010.50 -4.00 -0.39% +0.32% 1006.68 55 CBOT rice 10.20 -$0.02 -0.20% -2.25% $10.12 60 WTI crude 48.27 $0.05 +0.10% +3.16% $43.92 80 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.134 $0.005 +0.47% +0.56% USD/AUD 0.7662 0.001 +0.10% -0.42% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Richard Pullin)