By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, Aug 19 Chicago soybeans slid for a
second session on Friday as the market was weighed down by
prospects of an all-time high U.S. crop, while corn was little
changed after hitting a three-week top on a short-covering
bounce.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has forecast
record large soybean and corn harvests.
Last week, the agency pegged the corn crop at 15.153 billion
bushels, based on an average yield of 175.1 bushels per acre,
while the soybean harvest was seen at 4.060 billion bushels,
with yields expected to average 48.9 bushels per acre.
Good weather for crop development during July across the
U.S. Midwest, the key growing area for corn and soybeans,
allowed crops to mature with relatively little stress. And rain
in key U.S. growing areas in recent days has removed lingering
doubts about crop development.
"It has been pretty volatile. Earlier there was some support
as U.S. export sales look good," said Phin Ziebell, agribusiness
economist at National Australia Bank.
"But on the other hand production looks great and that is
the problem. Long term story is of ample supplies."
For the week, soybeans are set for a rise of about two
percent, a second week of gains on the back of strong demand
from top buyer China.
The USDA's weekly export report on Thursday morning came in
as expected. The report showed old-crop soybean export sales in
the latest week totalled 177,900 tonnes and new-crop export
sales 1.598 million tonnes.
It said export sales of old-crop corn in the latest week
were 167,400 tonnes, below market forecasts. New-crop corn
export sales of 1.043 million tonnes were in line with
expectations.
For wheat, USDA said export sales totalled 489,500 tonnes,
matching trade forecasts.
Earlier in the session, corn climbed to $3.43-1/4 a
bushel, the highest since July 29. The market has gained 2.6
percent this week, after suffering two weeks of decline.
Corn has risen this week as investors are covering short
positions after the market dropped last week to its lowest since
October 2014.
Grains prices at 0347 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 425.50 -1.50 -0.35% +0.47% 420.37 62
CBOT corn 341.75 -0.25 -0.07% +1.33% 343.47 61
CBOT soy 1002.50 -12.00 -1.18% -0.47% 1006.42 49
CBOT rice 10.22 $0.00 +0.00% -2.06% $10.12 61
WTI crude 48.34 $0.12 +0.25% +3.31% $43.92 80
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.133 $0.005 +0.41% +0.50%
USD/AUD 0.7636 -0.002 -0.24% -0.75%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per
hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Richard Pullin and Tom
Hogue)