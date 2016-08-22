SYDNEY, Aug 22 U.S. soybeans edged higher on
Monday, rebounding from losses of 1 percent in the previous
session, although forecasts for crop friendly weather put a
ceiling on gains.
FUNDAMENTALS
* The most active soybean futures on the Chicago Board Of
Trade rose 0.3 percent to $10.07-1/4 a bushel, having
closed down 1 percent on Friday.
* The most active corn futures fell 0.2 percent to
$3.43 a bushel, having gained 0.5 percent in the previous
session.
* The most active wheat futures rose 0.2 percent to
$4.45-1/4 a bushel, having closed little changed on Friday.
* The forecast for key growing areas of the U.S. Midwest
showed moderate temperatures and some rain, beneficial for the
final stages of development for the maturing soybean crop.
* The U.S. Agriculture Department on Friday morning said
private exporters reported the sale of another 261,000 tonnes of
soybeans to unknown destinations for delivery in the 2016/17
crop year.
* Romania reaped a bumper wheat crop of 8.4 million tonnes
this year, 7 percent up from 2015 at a 10-year record high
yield, Agriculture Minister Achim Irimescu said on Sunday.
MARKET NEWS
* The dollar extended modest gains against the yen and euro
early on Monday after it rebounded in recent days as U.S.
Federal Reserve policymakers took an upbeat tone on the economy
and expressed support for a near-term U.S. interest rate hike.
* Oil prices fell on Monday as analysts doubted upcoming
producer talks would be able to rein in oversupply, saying that
Brent would likely fall back below $50 a barrel as August's over
20-percent crude rally looks overblown.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
1230 U.S. National activity index Jul
(Reporting by Colin Packham)