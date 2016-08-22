SYDNEY, Aug 22 U.S. soybeans edged higher on Monday, rebounding from losses of 1 percent in the previous session, although forecasts for crop friendly weather put a ceiling on gains. FUNDAMENTALS * The most active soybean futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade rose 0.3 percent to $10.07-1/4 a bushel, having closed down 1 percent on Friday. * The most active corn futures fell 0.2 percent to $3.43 a bushel, having gained 0.5 percent in the previous session. * The most active wheat futures rose 0.2 percent to $4.45-1/4 a bushel, having closed little changed on Friday. * The forecast for key growing areas of the U.S. Midwest showed moderate temperatures and some rain, beneficial for the final stages of development for the maturing soybean crop. * The U.S. Agriculture Department on Friday morning said private exporters reported the sale of another 261,000 tonnes of soybeans to unknown destinations for delivery in the 2016/17 crop year. * Romania reaped a bumper wheat crop of 8.4 million tonnes this year, 7 percent up from 2015 at a 10-year record high yield, Agriculture Minister Achim Irimescu said on Sunday. MARKET NEWS * The dollar extended modest gains against the yen and euro early on Monday after it rebounded in recent days as U.S. Federal Reserve policymakers took an upbeat tone on the economy and expressed support for a near-term U.S. interest rate hike. * Oil prices fell on Monday as analysts doubted upcoming producer talks would be able to rein in oversupply, saying that Brent would likely fall back below $50 a barrel as August's over 20-percent crude rally looks overblown. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 1230 U.S. National activity index Jul Grains prices at 0106 GMT Cont Last Chan Pct Two- MA RSI ract ge chg day 30 chg CBOT 445. 0.75 +0.1 +4.3 420. 67 whea 50 7% 3% 65 t CBOT 343. -0.7 -0.2 +0.2 342. 59 corn 00 5 2% 9% 43 CBOT 1007 2.75 +0.2 -0.7 1003 54 soy .25 7% 1% .45 CBOT 10.3 $0.0 +0.3 +0.7 $10. 64 rice 0 4 9% 3% 09 WTI 48.2 -$0. -0.6 +0.0 $44. 78 crud 3 29 0% 2% 05 e Curr enci es Euro $1.1 -$0. -0.2 -0.5 /dlr 29 003 8% 2% USD/ 0.76 -0.0 -0.3 -1.1 AUD 00 02 1% 1% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bus hel. Rice: USD per hundredwe ight RSI 14, exponenti al (Reporting by Colin Packham)