* Expectations of record U.S. soybean production limit gains
* Corn eases from three-week top, wheat ticks down
(Adds details, quotes)
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, Aug 22 Chicago soybean futures edged
up on Monday after declining for two sessions, although gains
were limited by expectations of historically high U.S.
production.
Corn slid from Friday's three-week top. Wheat also slipped.
Chicago Board Of Trade most-active soybean contract
rose 0.3 percent to $10.07-3/4 a bushel by 0321 GMT, having
closed down 1 percent on Friday.
The forecast for key growing areas of the U.S. Midwest
showed moderate temperatures and some rain, beneficial for the
final stages of development for the maturing soybean crop.
"Investors have continued to pare back their long positions
as weather conditions in the Midwest are likely to remain near
ideal during the final stages of soybean development," said
Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural strategy at Commonwealth
Bank of Australia.
"Conditions in the Delta region though are now becoming
excessively wet. If a forecast drier period does not evolve
later next week then quality declines may become a concern."
In other grains, corn fell 0.2 percent to $3.43 a
bushel, off a high of $3.44-1/4 hit on Friday, while wheat
dipped 0.1 percent to $4.44-1/2 a bushel.
Large speculators increased their net short position in corn
futures in the week to Aug. 16, according to regulatory data.
The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly
commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial
traders, a category that includes hedge funds, trimmed their net
short position in CBOT wheat and cut their net long position in
soybeans.
The outlook for strong demand from top importer China has
supported the soybean market in the past few weeks.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Friday morning said
private exporters reported the sale of another 261,000 tonnes of
soybeans to unknown destinations for delivery in the 2016/17
crop year.
Argentine soy planting area will shrink by up to 4 percent
this year as farmers use more land to produce corn, analysts
said, citing the government's elimination of corn export taxes.
Chicago wheat is facing pressure from large global supplies,
especially from the Black Sea region.
The Russian agriculture ministry has proposed reducing a
floating wheat export tax to zero until July 1, 2017, Russian
news agencies reported on Friday.
The ministry expects the crop to be no less than 110 million
tonnes, up 2 million tonnes from the previous record set in
2008, it said in a statement.
Grains prices at 0321 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 444.50 -0.25 -0.06% +4.10% 420.62 65
CBOT corn 343.00 -0.75 -0.22% +0.29% 342.43 59
CBOT soy 1007.75 3.25 +0.32% -0.67% 1003.47 53
CBOT rice 10.31 $0.05 +0.54% +0.88% $10.09 64
WTI crude 47.96 -$0.56 -1.15% -0.54% $44.04 75
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.128 -$0.004 -0.40% -0.63%
USD/AUD 0.7591 -0.003 -0.43% -1.22%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per
hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Himani Sarkar)