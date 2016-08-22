* Expectations of record U.S. soybean production limit gains * Corn eases from three-week top, wheat ticks down (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, Aug 22 Chicago soybean futures edged up on Monday after declining for two sessions, although gains were limited by expectations of historically high U.S. production. Corn slid from Friday's three-week top. Wheat also slipped. Chicago Board Of Trade most-active soybean contract rose 0.3 percent to $10.07-3/4 a bushel by 0321 GMT, having closed down 1 percent on Friday. The forecast for key growing areas of the U.S. Midwest showed moderate temperatures and some rain, beneficial for the final stages of development for the maturing soybean crop. "Investors have continued to pare back their long positions as weather conditions in the Midwest are likely to remain near ideal during the final stages of soybean development," said Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural strategy at Commonwealth Bank of Australia. "Conditions in the Delta region though are now becoming excessively wet. If a forecast drier period does not evolve later next week then quality declines may become a concern." In other grains, corn fell 0.2 percent to $3.43 a bushel, off a high of $3.44-1/4 hit on Friday, while wheat dipped 0.1 percent to $4.44-1/2 a bushel. Large speculators increased their net short position in corn futures in the week to Aug. 16, according to regulatory data. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, trimmed their net short position in CBOT wheat and cut their net long position in soybeans. The outlook for strong demand from top importer China has supported the soybean market in the past few weeks. The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Friday morning said private exporters reported the sale of another 261,000 tonnes of soybeans to unknown destinations for delivery in the 2016/17 crop year. Argentine soy planting area will shrink by up to 4 percent this year as farmers use more land to produce corn, analysts said, citing the government's elimination of corn export taxes. Chicago wheat is facing pressure from large global supplies, especially from the Black Sea region. The Russian agriculture ministry has proposed reducing a floating wheat export tax to zero until July 1, 2017, Russian news agencies reported on Friday. The ministry expects the crop to be no less than 110 million tonnes, up 2 million tonnes from the previous record set in 2008, it said in a statement. Grains prices at 0321 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 444.50 -0.25 -0.06% +4.10% 420.62 65 CBOT corn 343.00 -0.75 -0.22% +0.29% 342.43 59 CBOT soy 1007.75 3.25 +0.32% -0.67% 1003.47 53 CBOT rice 10.31 $0.05 +0.54% +0.88% $10.09 64 WTI crude 47.96 -$0.56 -1.15% -0.54% $44.04 75 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.128 -$0.004 -0.40% -0.63% USD/AUD 0.7591 -0.003 -0.43% -1.22% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Himani Sarkar)