SYDNEY, Aug 23 U.S. corn futures fell for a second session on Tuesday after the U.S. Department of Agriculture pegged the condition of the crop above market forecasts, further fuelling expectations of bumper supplies. FUNDAMENTALS * The most active corn futures on the Chicago Board of Trade fell 0.3 percent to $3.41-1/2 a bushel, having closed down 0.5 percent in the previous session. * The most active soybean futures contract fell 0.1 percent to $10.15 a bushel, having firmed 1.1 percent on Monday when prices hit a high of $10.20 a bushel - the highest since July 21. * The most active wheat futures fell 0.5 percent to $4.33-1/4 a bushel, having closed down 2.1 percent on Monday. * U.S. Department of Agriculture rated 75 percent of the U.S. corn crop in good to excellent condition, up from 74 percent the previous week, while soybean ratings held steady at 72 percent rated good to excellent. * Analysts had expected the USDA to report a decline in the condition of the corn crop, with soybeans seen as unchanged. * USDA said private exporters sold 120,000 tonnes of soybeans to unknown destinations for 2016-17 delivery. * The USDA also reported export inspections of U.S. soybeans in the latest week at 961,414 tonnes, above a range of trade expectations of 650,000 to 850,000 tonnes. * Harvest prospects for both corn and soybeans in South Dakota were lower than a year ago, with both crops stressed by some heat and dry conditions during the growing season, scouts on an annual tour found on Monday. MARKET NEWS * The dollar extended modest gains against the yen and euro early on Monday after it rebounded in recent days as U.S. Federal Reserve policymakers took an upbeat tone on the economy and expressed support for a near-term U.S. interest rate hike. * Oil prices fell early on Tuesday as analysts including Goldman Sachs warned that August's price rally had been overdone, and that a proposed oil production freeze at current near record levels would not help rein in an oversupplied market. * U.S. stocks were little changed on Monday as a drop in oil prices that weighed on the energy sector was offset with a strong showing by biotech stocks. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0700 France Markit manufacturing PMI flash Aug 0730 Germany Markit manufacturing PMI flash Aug 0800 Euro zone Markit manufacturing PMI flash Aug 0800 Euro zone Markit services PMI flash Aug 1345 U.S. Markit manufacturing PMI flash Aug 1400 Euro zone Consumer confidence flash Aug 1400 U.S. New home sales Jul Grains prices at 0059 GMT Cont Last Chan Pct Two- MA RSI ract ge chg day 30 chg CBOT 433. -2.0 -0.4 +1.4 420. 38 whea 25 0 6% 6% 24 t CBOT 341. -1.0 -0.2 -0.1 342. 55 corn 50 0 9% 5% 38 CBOT 1015 -0.7 -0.0 +0.0 1003 55 soy .00 5 7% 5% .71 CBOT 10.4 $0.0 +0.0 +2.5 $10. 68 rice 8 0 0% 0% 10 WTI 47.1 -$0. -0.6 -2.8 $44. 64 crud 2 29 1% 9% 02 e Curr enci es Euro $1.1 $0.0 +0.0 -0.2 /dlr 33 00 1% 3% USD/ 0.76 0.00 +0.1 -0.6 AUD 33 1 2% 8% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bus hel. Rice: USD per hundredwe ight RSI 14, exponenti al (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)