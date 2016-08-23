SYDNEY, Aug 23 U.S. corn futures fell for a
second session on Tuesday after the U.S. Department of
Agriculture pegged the condition of the crop above market
forecasts, further fuelling expectations of bumper supplies.
FUNDAMENTALS
* The most active corn futures on the Chicago Board of
Trade fell 0.3 percent to $3.41-1/2 a bushel, having closed down
0.5 percent in the previous session.
* The most active soybean futures contract fell 0.1
percent to $10.15 a bushel, having firmed 1.1 percent on Monday
when prices hit a high of $10.20 a bushel - the highest since
July 21.
* The most active wheat futures fell 0.5 percent to
$4.33-1/4 a bushel, having closed down 2.1 percent on Monday.
* U.S. Department of Agriculture rated 75 percent of the
U.S. corn crop in good to excellent condition, up from 74
percent the previous week, while soybean ratings held steady at
72 percent rated good to excellent.
* Analysts had expected the USDA to report a decline in the
condition of the corn crop, with soybeans seen as unchanged.
* USDA said private exporters sold 120,000 tonnes of
soybeans to unknown destinations for 2016-17 delivery.
* The USDA also reported export inspections of U.S. soybeans
in the latest week at 961,414 tonnes, above a range of trade
expectations of 650,000 to 850,000 tonnes.
* Harvest prospects for both corn and soybeans in South
Dakota were lower than a year ago, with both crops stressed by
some heat and dry conditions during the growing season, scouts
on an annual tour found on Monday.
MARKET NEWS
* The dollar extended modest gains against the yen and euro
early on Monday after it rebounded in recent days as U.S.
Federal Reserve policymakers took an upbeat tone on the economy
and expressed support for a near-term U.S. interest rate hike.
* Oil prices fell early on Tuesday as analysts including
Goldman Sachs warned that August's price rally had been
overdone, and that a proposed oil production freeze at current
near record levels would not help rein in an oversupplied
market.
* U.S. stocks were little changed on Monday as a drop in oil
prices that weighed on the energy sector was offset with a
strong showing by biotech stocks.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0700 France Markit manufacturing PMI flash Aug
0730 Germany Markit manufacturing PMI flash Aug
0800 Euro zone Markit manufacturing PMI flash Aug
0800 Euro zone Markit services PMI flash Aug
1345 U.S. Markit manufacturing PMI flash Aug
1400 Euro zone Consumer confidence flash Aug
1400 U.S. New home sales Jul
Grains
prices at
0059 GMT
Cont Last Chan Pct Two- MA RSI
ract ge chg day 30
chg
CBOT 433. -2.0 -0.4 +1.4 420. 38
whea 25 0 6% 6% 24
t
CBOT 341. -1.0 -0.2 -0.1 342. 55
corn 50 0 9% 5% 38
CBOT 1015 -0.7 -0.0 +0.0 1003 55
soy .00 5 7% 5% .71
CBOT 10.4 $0.0 +0.0 +2.5 $10. 68
rice 8 0 0% 0% 10
WTI 47.1 -$0. -0.6 -2.8 $44. 64
crud 2 29 1% 9% 02
e
Curr
enci
es
Euro $1.1 $0.0 +0.0 -0.2
/dlr 33 00 1% 3%
USD/ 0.76 0.00 +0.1 -0.6
AUD 33 1 2% 8%
Most
active
contracts
Wheat,
corn and
soy US
cents/bus
hel.
Rice: USD
per
hundredwe
ight
RSI 14,
exponenti
al
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)