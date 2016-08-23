* Soybeans, corn fall as USDA rates crops in healthy
condition
* Strong soybean demand limits price decline, wheat extends
losses
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, Aug 23 Chicago soybean futures lost
ground on Tuesday, while corn slid for a second session, with
renewed pressure on prices after a U.S. government report showed
both crops thriving in near-perfect weather.
Wheat fell, adding to Monday's more than 2 percent decline,
as abundant global supplies continue to weigh on the market.
Chicago Board of Trade most-active corn contract fell
0.5 percent to $3.40-3/4 a bushel by 0301 GMT, having closed
down by about a similar amount in the previous session.
Soybeans dipped 0.3 percent to $10.13 a bushel and
wheat gave up 0.7 percent to $4.32-1/4 a bushel.
"Growing conditions for beans are fantastic across the U.S.
Midwest," said one agricultural commodities analyst.
"The U.S. crop has been estimated to be a record large and
it is likely to get bigger as the weather outlook for next week
or two looks perfect."
The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) rated 75 percent
of the U.S. corn crop in good-to-excellent condition, up from 74
percent the previous week, while soybean ratings held steady at
72 percent rated good-to-excellent.
Analysts had expected the USDA to report a decline in the
condition of the corn crop, with soybeans seen as unchanged. At
this time of last year, 69 percent of corn and 63 percent of
soybeans were rated good-to-excellent.
Still, strong demand is underpinning the soybean market.
The USDA said private exporters sold 120,000 tonnes of
soybeans to unknown destinations for 2016-17 delivery.
The agency also reported export inspections of U.S. soybeans
in the latest week at 961,414 tonnes, above a range of trade
expectations of 650,000 to 850,000 tonnes.
The European Union's crop monitoring service significantly
cut its forecast on Monday for average maize and soft wheat
yields in this year's EU harvest after adverse weather.
However, Russia is seen more than offseting the
weather-related crop shortfalls in Europe.
Commodity funds were net sellers of CBOT corn and wheat
futures on Monday and net buyers in soybeans and soymeal,
traders said.
Trader estimates of net fund selling in corn ranged from
3,000 to 6,000 contracts, and in wheat from 3,000 to 8,000
contracts. For soybeans, trader estimates of net fund buying
ranged from 3,000 to 7,000 contracts.
Grains prices at 0301 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 432.25 -3.00 -0.69% +1.23% 420.21 36
CBOT corn 340.75 -1.75 -0.51% -0.37% 342.36 53
CBOT soy 1013.00 -2.75 -0.27% -0.15% 1003.64 54
CBOT rice 10.46 -$0.02 -0.19% +2.30% $10.10 67
WTI crude 46.80 -$0.61 -1.29% -3.54% $44.01 61
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.133 $0.001 +0.05% -0.18%
USD/AUD 0.7634 0.001 +0.13% -0.66%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per
hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Himani Sarkar)