SYDNEY, Aug 24 U.S. corn edged down on Wednesday under pressure from expectations of ample global supplies, though findings from the widely watched Pro Farmer U.S. crop tour curbed losses. FUNDAMENTALS * The most active corn futures on the Chicago Board of Trade fell 0.1 percent to $3.37-3/4. They closed down 1.5 percent in the previous session, when prices hit a low of $3.35-1/4 a bushel - the weakest since August 16. * The most active soybean futures dropped 0.15 percent to $10.12 a bushel, having closed down 0.2 percent on Tuesday. * The most active wheat futures rose 0.2 percent to $4.28-1/4 a bushel, after ending down 1.8 percent on Tuesday. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) helped fuel expectations for big harvests with a report on Monday that raised the corn crop's good-to-excellent rating by one percentage point. That surprised analysts and traders, who had generally expected a decline. * The USDA surprised traders earlier this month by sharply raising its U.S. corn and soybean production forecasts, with average yields for both crops at a record high. * The annual Pro Farmer Midwest Crop Tour on Tuesday estimated corn yields in Indiana above findings last year but the projections came in sharply lower than the USDA's outlook released on Aug. 12. * The Pro Farmer tour saw corn yield potential in Nebraska down nearly 4 percent from 2015, with adverse conditions during the growing season expected to limit production. * In Canada, a top wheat exporter, farmers are expected to harvest the second largest wheat crop in 25 years, a government agency said on Tuesday. MARKET NEWS * The dollar edged up on Wednesday, moving off lows touched against the yen overnight, as markets looked to a gathering of global central bankers in Jackson Hole, Wyoming for clues on whether the Federal Reserve is poised to hike interest rates again. * Oil prices rose on Tuesday after Reuters reported Iran was sending positive signals that it may support joint OPEC action to prop up the market, before the market pared gains on trade data showing a surprise build in U.S. crude stocks. * U.S. stocks rose modestly on Tuesday, as gains in the tech sector helped buoy the Nasdaq to a record intraday high and solid housing market data provided more evidence the economy may be picking up momentum. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0600 Germany Detailed GDP Q2 1300 U.S. Monthly home price index Jun 1400 U.S. Existing home sales Jul Grains prices at 0114 GMT Cont Last Chan Pct Two- MA RSI ract ge chg day 30 chg CBOT 428. 0.75 +0.1 -4.1 438. 34 whea 25 8% 9% 63 t CBOT 337. -0.2 -0.0 -1.9 341. 46 corn 00 5 7% 6% 64 CBOT 1012 -1.5 -0.1 +0.7 1001 57 soy .00 0 5% 5% .23 CBOT 10.3 -$0. -0.5 +0.4 $10. 59 rice 0 05 3% 4% 08 WTI 47.6 -$0. -0.9 +1.2 $44. 63 crud 4 46 6% 5% 15 e Curr enci es Euro $1.1 $0.0 +0.0 -0.0 /dlr 31 00 3% 8% USD/ 0.76 0.00 -0.0 -0.0 AUD 12 0 4% 7% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bus hel. Rice: USD per hundredwe ight RSI 14, exponenti al (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)