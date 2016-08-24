SYDNEY, Aug 24 U.S. corn edged down on Wednesday
under pressure from expectations of ample global supplies,
though findings from the widely watched Pro Farmer U.S. crop
tour curbed losses.
FUNDAMENTALS
* The most active corn futures on the Chicago Board of Trade
fell 0.1 percent to $3.37-3/4. They closed down 1.5
percent in the previous session, when prices hit a low of
$3.35-1/4 a bushel - the weakest since August 16.
* The most active soybean futures dropped 0.15 percent
to $10.12 a bushel, having closed down 0.2 percent on Tuesday.
* The most active wheat futures rose 0.2 percent to
$4.28-1/4 a bushel, after ending down 1.8 percent on Tuesday.
* The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) helped fuel
expectations for big harvests with a report on Monday that
raised the corn crop's good-to-excellent rating by one
percentage point. That surprised analysts and traders, who had
generally expected a decline.
* The USDA surprised traders earlier this month by sharply
raising its U.S. corn and soybean production forecasts, with
average yields for both crops at a record high.
* The annual Pro Farmer Midwest Crop Tour on Tuesday
estimated corn yields in Indiana above findings last year but
the projections came in sharply lower than the USDA's outlook
released on Aug. 12.
* The Pro Farmer tour saw corn yield potential in Nebraska
down nearly 4 percent from 2015, with adverse conditions during
the growing season expected to limit production.
* In Canada, a top wheat exporter, farmers are expected to
harvest the second largest wheat crop in 25 years, a government
agency said on Tuesday.
MARKET NEWS
* The dollar edged up on Wednesday, moving off lows touched
against the yen overnight, as markets looked to a gathering of
global central bankers in Jackson Hole, Wyoming for clues on
whether the Federal Reserve is poised to hike interest rates
again.
* Oil prices rose on Tuesday after Reuters reported Iran was
sending positive signals that it may support joint OPEC action
to prop up the market, before the market pared gains on trade
data showing a surprise build in U.S. crude stocks.
* U.S. stocks rose modestly on Tuesday, as gains in the tech
sector helped buoy the Nasdaq to a record intraday high and
solid housing market data provided more evidence the economy may
be picking up momentum.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0600 Germany Detailed GDP Q2
1300 U.S. Monthly home price index Jun
1400 U.S. Existing home sales Jul
Grains
prices at
0114 GMT
Cont Last Chan Pct Two- MA RSI
ract ge chg day 30
chg
CBOT 428. 0.75 +0.1 -4.1 438. 34
whea 25 8% 9% 63
t
CBOT 337. -0.2 -0.0 -1.9 341. 46
corn 00 5 7% 6% 64
CBOT 1012 -1.5 -0.1 +0.7 1001 57
soy .00 0 5% 5% .23
CBOT 10.3 -$0. -0.5 +0.4 $10. 59
rice 0 05 3% 4% 08
WTI 47.6 -$0. -0.9 +1.2 $44. 63
crud 4 46 6% 5% 15
e
Curr
enci
es
Euro $1.1 $0.0 +0.0 -0.0
/dlr 31 00 3% 8%
USD/ 0.76 0.00 -0.0 -0.0
AUD 12 0 4% 7%
Most
active
contracts
Wheat,
corn and
soy US
cents/bus
hel.
Rice: USD
per
hundredwe
ight
RSI 14,
exponenti
al
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)