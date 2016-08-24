* Corn falls for second straight session * Wheat unchanged after falling nearly 2 pct * Soybeans fall for second straight session By Colin Packham SYDNEY, Aug 24 U.S. corn fell for a second consecutive session on Wednesday as ample global supplies pushed prices towards a one-week low, although mixed findings from a widely watched U.S. crop tour curbed losses. Wheat was unchanged after falling nearly 2 percent in the previous session, while soybeans fell more than 0.5 percent. The most active corn futures on the Chicago Board of Trade fell 0.4 percent to $3.36-1/2 by 0336 GMT. Corn closed down 1.5 percent in the previous session, when prices hit a low of $3.35-1/4 a bushel - the weakest since August 16. Analysts said estimates from the Pro Farmer Midwest Crop Tour appeared to be at odds with a forecast for record U.S. corn production by the U.S Department of Agriculture. "Crop scouts have described yields from the eastern and western legs of the tour so far as 'inconsistent'," said Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural strategy, Commonwealth Bank of Australia. "The wide range, some say, does not give the impression of a record 175.1 bushels per acre U.S. corn yield. Results from the remainder of the tour will be closely watched." The annual Pro Farmer tour on Tuesday estimated corn yields in Indiana above findings last year but the projections came in sharply lower than the USDA's outlook released on Aug. 12. The tour saw corn yield potential in Nebraska down nearly 4 percent from 2015, with adverse conditions during the growing season expected to limit production. The most active soybean futures dropped 0.6 percent to $10.07-1/2 a bushel, having closed down 0.2 percent on Tuesday. The most active wheat futures was little changed at $4.27-1/4 a bushel, after ending down 1.8 percent on Tuesday. Wheat remains under pressure after Canada - a major wheat exporter - is expected second largest wheat crop in 25 years, a government agency said on Tuesday. Grains prices at 0341 GMT Cont Last Chan Pct Two- MA RSI ract ge chg day 30 chg CBOT 427. -0.2 -0.0 -4.4 438. 32 whea 25 5 6% 2% 60 t CBOT 336. -1.0 -0.3 -2.1 341. 43 corn 25 0 0% 8% 62 CBOT 1007 -6.0 -0.5 +0.3 1001 52 soy .50 0 9% 0% .08 CBOT 10.3 -$0. -0.5 +0.4 $10. 59 rice 0 05 3% 4% 08 WTI 47.5 -$0. -1.0 +1.1 $44. 62 crud 9 51 6% 5% 14 e Curr enci es Euro $1.1 -$0. -0.0 -0.1 /dlr 30 001 5% 6% USD/ 0.76 -0.0 -0.0 -0.1 AUD 09 01 8% 1% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bus hel. Rice: USD per hundredwe ight RSI 14, exponenti al (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)