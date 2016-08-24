* Corn falls for second straight session
* Wheat unchanged after falling nearly 2 pct
* Soybeans fall for second straight session
By Colin Packham
SYDNEY, Aug 24 U.S. corn fell for a second
consecutive session on Wednesday as ample global supplies pushed
prices towards a one-week low, although mixed findings from a
widely watched U.S. crop tour curbed losses.
Wheat was unchanged after falling nearly 2 percent in the
previous session, while soybeans fell more than 0.5 percent.
The most active corn futures on the Chicago Board of Trade
fell 0.4 percent to $3.36-1/2 by 0336 GMT. Corn closed
down 1.5 percent in the previous session, when prices hit a low
of $3.35-1/4 a bushel - the weakest since August 16.
Analysts said estimates from the Pro Farmer Midwest Crop
Tour appeared to be at odds with a forecast for record U.S. corn
production by the U.S Department of Agriculture.
"Crop scouts have described yields from the eastern and
western legs of the tour so far as 'inconsistent'," said Tobin
Gorey, director of agricultural strategy, Commonwealth Bank of
Australia.
"The wide range, some say, does not give the impression of a
record 175.1 bushels per acre U.S. corn yield. Results from the
remainder of the tour will be closely watched."
The annual Pro Farmer tour on Tuesday estimated corn yields
in Indiana above findings last year but the projections came in
sharply lower than the USDA's outlook released on Aug. 12.
The tour saw corn yield potential in Nebraska down nearly 4
percent from 2015, with adverse conditions during the growing
season expected to limit production.
The most active soybean futures dropped 0.6 percent to
$10.07-1/2 a bushel, having closed down 0.2 percent on Tuesday.
The most active wheat futures was little changed at
$4.27-1/4 a bushel, after ending down 1.8 percent on Tuesday.
Wheat remains under pressure after Canada - a major wheat
exporter - is expected second largest wheat crop in 25 years, a
government agency said on Tuesday.
Grains
prices at
0341 GMT
Cont Last Chan Pct Two- MA RSI
ract ge chg day 30
chg
CBOT 427. -0.2 -0.0 -4.4 438. 32
whea 25 5 6% 2% 60
t
CBOT 336. -1.0 -0.3 -2.1 341. 43
corn 25 0 0% 8% 62
CBOT 1007 -6.0 -0.5 +0.3 1001 52
soy .50 0 9% 0% .08
CBOT 10.3 -$0. -0.5 +0.4 $10. 59
rice 0 05 3% 4% 08
WTI 47.5 -$0. -1.0 +1.1 $44. 62
crud 9 51 6% 5% 14
e
Curr
enci
es
Euro $1.1 -$0. -0.0 -0.1
/dlr 30 001 5% 6%
USD/ 0.76 -0.0 -0.0 -0.1
AUD 09 01 8% 1%
Most
active
contracts
Wheat,
corn and
soy US
cents/bus
hel.
Rice: USD
per
hundredwe
ight
RSI 14,
exponenti
al
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)