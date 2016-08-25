SINGAPORE, Aug 25 Chicago soybean futures lost more ground on Thursday, falling for a third consecutive session with pressure from a widely watched crop tour reporting bumper crop prospects across the U.S. Midwest. Corn edged higher, snapping three sessions of decline on strong demand prospects, while wheat rose from a one-week low touched on Wednesday. FUNDAMENTALS * Scouts on the Pro Farmer Midwest Crop Tour are finding strong yield potential for soybeans but production prospects for corn look mixed. * Soybean and corn fields across central Illinois look headed for impressive harvests in coming weeks, but the crops could yield slightly less than the record-large hauls seen in the last few years. * In Nebraska, corn yield potential was seen down nearly 4 percent from 2015, with adverse conditions during the growing season expected to limit production. * Corn won additional support from a USDA report that said private exporters sold 101,600 tonnes of U.S. corn to unknown destinations for 2016/17 delivery. * Wheat gained on bargain-buying after coming under pressure from expectations of Canada's second-largest wheat crop in 25 years. * Analyst UkrAgroConsult has raised its forecast for Ukraine's 2016 grain harvest to 62.7 million tonnes, 1.7 million tonnes higher than a month earlier, it said on Tuesday. * Commodity funds were net sellers of Chicago Board of Trade soybean, corn and wheat futures contracts on Wednesday, traders said. * Trader estimates of net fund selling in soybeans ranged from 2,000 to 10,000 contracts, in corn from 2,000 to 5,000 contracts and in wheat from zero to 2,500 contracts. MARKET NEWS * Asian stocks slipped on Thursday, taking their cue from an overnight drop on Wall Street, while the dollar marked time ahead of Friday's speech by Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen at the global central bankers' meeting. Grains prices at 0049 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 428.00 1.75 +0.41% -1.67% 437.55 30 CBOT corn 337.50 1.25 +0.37% -1.46% 340.58 43 CBOT soy 1004.75 -0.50 -0.05% -1.08% 997.93 49 CBOT rice 10.09 $0.00 +0.00% -3.72% $10.06 50 WTI crude 46.82 $0.05 +0.11% -2.66% $44.15 56 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.127 -$0.004 -0.39% -0.48% USD/AUD 0.7621 0.000 +0.05% -0.04% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Richard Pullin)