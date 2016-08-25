SINGAPORE, Aug 25 Chicago soybean futures lost
more ground on Thursday, falling for a third consecutive session
with pressure from a widely watched crop tour reporting bumper
crop prospects across the U.S. Midwest.
Corn edged higher, snapping three sessions of decline on
strong demand prospects, while wheat rose from a one-week low
touched on Wednesday.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Scouts on the Pro Farmer Midwest Crop Tour are finding
strong yield potential for soybeans but production prospects for
corn look mixed.
* Soybean and corn fields across central Illinois look
headed for impressive harvests in coming weeks, but the crops
could yield slightly less than the record-large hauls seen in
the last few years.
* In Nebraska, corn yield potential was seen down nearly 4
percent from 2015, with adverse conditions during the growing
season expected to limit production.
* Corn won additional support from a USDA report that said
private exporters sold 101,600 tonnes of U.S. corn to unknown
destinations for 2016/17 delivery.
* Wheat gained on bargain-buying after coming under pressure
from expectations of Canada's second-largest wheat crop in 25
years.
* Analyst UkrAgroConsult has raised its forecast for
Ukraine's 2016 grain harvest to 62.7 million tonnes, 1.7 million
tonnes higher than a month earlier, it said on Tuesday.
* Commodity funds were net sellers of Chicago Board of Trade
soybean, corn and wheat futures contracts on Wednesday, traders
said.
* Trader estimates of net fund selling in soybeans ranged
from 2,000 to 10,000 contracts, in corn from 2,000 to 5,000
contracts and in wheat from zero to 2,500 contracts.
MARKET NEWS
* Asian stocks slipped on Thursday, taking their cue from an
overnight drop on Wall Street, while the dollar marked time
ahead of Friday's speech by Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen
at the global central bankers' meeting.
Grains prices at 0049 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 428.00 1.75 +0.41% -1.67% 437.55 30
CBOT corn 337.50 1.25 +0.37% -1.46% 340.58 43
CBOT soy 1004.75 -0.50 -0.05% -1.08% 997.93 49
CBOT rice 10.09 $0.00 +0.00% -3.72% $10.06 50
WTI crude 46.82 $0.05 +0.11% -2.66% $44.15 56
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.127 -$0.004 -0.39% -0.48%
USD/AUD 0.7621 0.000 +0.05% -0.04%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per
hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Richard Pullin)