SYDNEY, Aug 26 U.S. soybeans rose for the first
time in four sessions on Friday as prices edged up from a
two-week low, but the oilseed is heading for a weekly loss of
more than 2.5 percent as a U.S. crop tour pegged prospects for
the crop at above average.
FUNDAMENTALS
* The most active soybean futures on the Chicago Board Of
Trade down more than 2.5 percent for the week, the first
weekly slide in three weeks.
* The most active corn futures down more than 3
percent for the week, the biggest weekly fall in five weeks.
* The most active wheat futures down more than 4.5
percent for the week, the first weekly fall in a month.
* The annual four-day Pro Farmer Midwest Crop Tour observed
on Thursday soybean crop prospects in southern Minnesota that
were above average, and in line with last year. Soybean
potential in eastern Iowa looked on par with recent years.
* Late on Wednesday, the tour reported above-average soybean
pod counts in Illinois and the western portion of Iowa.
* The International Grains Council on Thursday raised its
forecasts for world corn and wheat production in the 2016-17
season to record highs.
* USDA reported weekly export sales of 71,100 tonnes of
old-crop corn, below trade expectations, and 1,059,900 tonnes of
new-crop corn, above expectations.
MARKET NEWS
* The dollar remained on tenterhooks on Friday, ahead of
Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's highly anticipated speech
later in the session that some believe could provide clarity on
whether U.S. interest rates are headed higher this year.
* Oil prices dipped in early trading on Friday after the
Saudi energy minister tempered expectations of strong market
intervention by producers during talks next month.
* U.S. stocks were modestly lower on Thursday, weighed down
by a drop in healthcare and consumer names, while financials
advanced slightly after two more Federal Reserve officials
pushed the case for a rate hike.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0200 China Industrial output Jul
0200 China Retail sales Jul
0200 China Urban investment Jul
0600 Germany GDP flash estimate Q2
0600 Germany Wholesale price index Jul
0900 Euro zone GDP flash estimate Q2
0900 Euro zone Industrial production Jun
1230 U.S. Retail sales Jul
1400 U.S. Business inventories Jun
1400 U.S. Univ of Michigan sentiment index Aug
Grains
prices at
0141 GMT
Cont Last Chan Pct Two- MA RSI
ract ge chg day 30
chg
CBOT 424. 0.25 +0.0 -0.8 436. 26
whea 00 6% 2% 49
t
CBOT 332. 0.75 +0.2 -1.3 339. 37
corn 75 3% 3% 47
CBOT 978. 2.75 +0.2 -3.4 995. 33
soy 25 8% 8% 15
CBOT 9.88 -$0. -0.2 -4.2 $10. 36
rice 03 5% 2% 04
WTI 47.2 -$0. -0.1 +1.0 $44. 58
crud 6 07 5% 5% 22
e
Curr
enci
es
Euro $1.1 -$0. -0.1 -0.2
/dlr 29 002 5% 6%
USD/ 0.76 0.00 +0.1 +0.1
AUD 26 1 4% 2%
Most
active
contracts
Wheat,
corn and
soy US
cents/bus
hel.
Rice: USD
per
hundredwe
ight
RSI 14,
exponenti
al
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)