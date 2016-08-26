SYDNEY, Aug 26 U.S. soybeans rose for the first time in four sessions on Friday as prices edged up from a two-week low, but the oilseed is heading for a weekly loss of more than 2.5 percent as a U.S. crop tour pegged prospects for the crop at above average. FUNDAMENTALS * The most active soybean futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade down more than 2.5 percent for the week, the first weekly slide in three weeks. * The most active corn futures down more than 3 percent for the week, the biggest weekly fall in five weeks. * The most active wheat futures down more than 4.5 percent for the week, the first weekly fall in a month. * The annual four-day Pro Farmer Midwest Crop Tour observed on Thursday soybean crop prospects in southern Minnesota that were above average, and in line with last year. Soybean potential in eastern Iowa looked on par with recent years. * Late on Wednesday, the tour reported above-average soybean pod counts in Illinois and the western portion of Iowa. * The International Grains Council on Thursday raised its forecasts for world corn and wheat production in the 2016-17 season to record highs. * USDA reported weekly export sales of 71,100 tonnes of old-crop corn, below trade expectations, and 1,059,900 tonnes of new-crop corn, above expectations. MARKET NEWS * The dollar remained on tenterhooks on Friday, ahead of Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's highly anticipated speech later in the session that some believe could provide clarity on whether U.S. interest rates are headed higher this year. * Oil prices dipped in early trading on Friday after the Saudi energy minister tempered expectations of strong market intervention by producers during talks next month. * U.S. stocks were modestly lower on Thursday, weighed down by a drop in healthcare and consumer names, while financials advanced slightly after two more Federal Reserve officials pushed the case for a rate hike. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0200 China Industrial output Jul 0200 China Retail sales Jul 0200 China Urban investment Jul 0600 Germany GDP flash estimate Q2 0600 Germany Wholesale price index Jul 0900 Euro zone GDP flash estimate Q2 0900 Euro zone Industrial production Jun 1230 U.S. Retail sales Jul 1400 U.S. Business inventories Jun 1400 U.S. Univ of Michigan sentiment index Aug Grains prices at 0141 GMT Cont Last Chan Pct Two- MA RSI ract ge chg day 30 chg CBOT 424. 0.25 +0.0 -0.8 436. 26 whea 00 6% 2% 49 t CBOT 332. 0.75 +0.2 -1.3 339. 37 corn 75 3% 3% 47 CBOT 978. 2.75 +0.2 -3.4 995. 33 soy 25 8% 8% 15 CBOT 9.88 -$0. -0.2 -4.2 $10. 36 rice 03 5% 2% 04 WTI 47.2 -$0. -0.1 +1.0 $44. 58 crud 6 07 5% 5% 22 e Curr enci es Euro $1.1 -$0. -0.1 -0.2 /dlr 29 002 5% 6% USD/ 0.76 0.00 +0.1 +0.1 AUD 26 1 4% 2% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bus hel. Rice: USD per hundredwe ight RSI 14, exponenti al (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)