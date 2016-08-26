* Soybeans down 2.8 pct this week after two weeks of gains * Wheat set for biggest weekly decline since early July (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, Aug 26 Chicago soybeans were on track on Friday for a weekly decline of almost three percent as a keenly watched U.S. crop-tour pegged above-average yields across key producing Midwest. Chicago Board Of Trade most-active soybean contract has shed 2.8 percent this week, its first such drop in three weeks. Corn has given up 3.3 percent, the biggest weekly fall in five weeks, while wheat is down more than 4.7 percent, biggest weekly fall since the start of July. "We are going to see a reasonably big corn crop in the U.S. and what is looking like is big a wheat crop," said Brett Cooper, senior manager for markets at FCStone Australia. "Big soybean crop will put pressure on prices but nothing has changed the demand story. Demand has been strong and it is hard to see demand dropping off as prices fall." The annual four-day Pro Farmer Midwest Crop Tour observed on Thursday soybean crop prospects in southern Minnesota that were above average, and in line with last year. Soybean potential in eastern Iowa looked on par with recent years. Late on Wednesday, the tour reported above-average soybean pod counts in Illinois and the western portion of Iowa. The International Grains Council on Thursday raised its forecasts for world corn and wheat production in the 2016-17 season to record highs. The USDA reported weekly export sales of 71,100 tonnes of old-crop corn, below trade expectations, and 1,059,900 tonnes of new-crop corn, above expectations. In the wheat market, traders are watching an import tender from Egypt, the world's top importer. Egypt's General Authority for Supply Commodities set a tender on Thursday to buy an unspecified amount of wheat from global suppliers for shipment from Sept. 26 to Oct. 5. Commodity funds were net sellers of CBOT soybean, corn and wheat futures contracts on Thursday. Trader estimates of net fund selling in soybeans ranged from 10,000 to 20,000 contracts, in corn from 5,000 to 18,000 contracts and in wheat from 1,000 to 3,000 contracts. Grains prices at 0249 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 424.25 0.50 +0.12% -0.76% 436.50 26 CBOT corn 332.75 0.75 +0.23% -1.33% 339.47 36 CBOT soy 976.50 1.00 +0.10% -3.65% 995.09 32 CBOT rice 9.88 -$0.03 -0.25% -4.22% $10.04 36 WTI crude 47.28 -$0.05 -0.11% +1.09% $44.22 58 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.129 -$0.003 -0.23% -0.32% USD/AUD 0.7628 0.001 +0.14% +0.05% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Himani Sarkar)