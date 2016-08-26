* Soybeans down 2.8 pct this week after two weeks of gains
* Wheat set for biggest weekly decline since early July
(Adds details, quotes)
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, Aug 26 Chicago soybeans were on track
on Friday for a weekly decline of almost three percent as a
keenly watched U.S. crop-tour pegged above-average yields across
key producing Midwest.
Chicago Board Of Trade most-active soybean contract
has shed 2.8 percent this week, its first such drop in three
weeks. Corn has given up 3.3 percent, the biggest weekly
fall in five weeks, while wheat is down more than 4.7
percent, biggest weekly fall since the start of July.
"We are going to see a reasonably big corn crop in the U.S.
and what is looking like is big a wheat crop," said Brett
Cooper, senior manager for markets at FCStone Australia.
"Big soybean crop will put pressure on prices but nothing
has changed the demand story. Demand has been strong and it is
hard to see demand dropping off as prices fall."
The annual four-day Pro Farmer Midwest Crop Tour observed on
Thursday soybean crop prospects in southern Minnesota that were
above average, and in line with last year. Soybean potential in
eastern Iowa looked on par with recent years.
Late on Wednesday, the tour reported above-average soybean
pod counts in Illinois and the western portion of Iowa.
The International Grains Council on Thursday raised its
forecasts for world corn and wheat production in the 2016-17
season to record highs.
The USDA reported weekly export sales of 71,100 tonnes of
old-crop corn, below trade expectations, and 1,059,900 tonnes of
new-crop corn, above expectations.
In the wheat market, traders are watching an import tender
from Egypt, the world's top importer. Egypt's General Authority
for Supply Commodities set a tender on Thursday to buy an
unspecified amount of wheat from global suppliers for shipment
from Sept. 26 to Oct. 5.
Commodity funds were net sellers of CBOT soybean, corn and
wheat futures contracts on Thursday. Trader estimates of net
fund selling in soybeans ranged from 10,000 to 20,000 contracts,
in corn from 5,000 to 18,000 contracts and in wheat from 1,000
to 3,000 contracts.
Grains prices at 0249 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 424.25 0.50 +0.12% -0.76% 436.50 26
CBOT corn 332.75 0.75 +0.23% -1.33% 339.47 36
CBOT soy 976.50 1.00 +0.10% -3.65% 995.09 32
CBOT rice 9.88 -$0.03 -0.25% -4.22% $10.04 36
WTI crude 47.28 -$0.05 -0.11% +1.09% $44.22 58
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.129 -$0.003 -0.23% -0.32%
USD/AUD 0.7628 0.001 +0.14% +0.05%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per
hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Himani Sarkar)