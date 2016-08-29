(Corrects second bullet point to show soybeans closed down 0.9 percent on Friday, not up 0.9 percent) SYDNEY, Aug 29 U.S. wheat edged lower on Monday, lingering near a three-week low, as bumper global supplies kept prices depressed, while soybeans and corn both firmed. FUNDAMENTALS * The most active wheat futures contract on the Chicago Board Of Trade fell 0.1 percent to $4.07 a bushel, having closed down 3.8 percent on Friday when prices hit a low of $4.05 a bushel - the lowest since Aug. 5. * The most active soybean futures rose 0.5 percent to $9.72-1/2 a bushel, having closed down 0.9 percent on Friday. * The most active corn futures also rose 0.5 percent to $3.26-1/2 a bushel, having closed down 2.1 percent in the previous session. * The International Grains Council on Thursday raised its forecast for world wheat production in the 2016-17 season to a record high. * Egypt's General Authority for Supply Commodities said on Friday it bought 180,000 tonnes of Russian wheat in a tender. No U.S. wheat was offered. * Profarmer on Friday predicted that U.S. average corn yields in 2016 will be 170.2 bushels per acre, or enough to produce a record-large 14.728 billion-bushel crop. * Soybean production was seen at a record 4.093 billion bushels, based on an average yield of 49.3 bushels per acre, Pro Farmer said. MARKET NEWS * The dollar stood tall in Asian trading on Monday, after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's upbeat comments on the U.S. economy and traders raised their bets on an interest rate increase. * Oil prices fell early on Monday as output from Iraq rose and as Iran said it would only cooperate in upcoming producer talks to freeze output if fellow exporters recognised its right to fully regain market share. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0600 Germany GfK consumer sentiment Sep 0645 France Consumer confidence Aug 1230 U.S. GDP 2nd estimate Q2 1230 U.S. Wholesale inventory Jul Grains prices at 0147 GMT Cont Last Chan Pct Two- MA RSI ract ge chg day 30 chg CBOT 407. -0.5 -0.1 -3.9 433. 17 whea 00 0 2% 5% 83 t CBOT 326. 1.50 +0.4 -1.6 337. 31 corn 50 6% 6% 11 CBOT 972. 5.25 +0.5 -0.3 988. 36 soy 50 4% 1% 93 CBOT 9.95 $0.0 +0.2 +0.5 $10. 41 rice 3 5% 1% 00 WTI 47.0 -$0. -1.2 -0.5 $44. 55 crud 7 57 0% 5% 29 e Curr enci es Euro $1.1 $0.0 +0.0 -0.7 /dlr 20 00 0% 4% USD/ 0.75 -0.0 -0.3 -1.0 AUD 35 03 7% 5% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bus hel. Rice: USD per hundredwe ight RSI 14, exponenti al (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)