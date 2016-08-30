SYDNEY, Aug 30 U.S. wheat edged higher for the first time in seven sessions on Tuesday to ease away from a near-decade low, but gains were checked by ample global supply and an uncertain outlook for demand from top buyer Egypt. FUNDAMENTALS * The most active wheat futures on the Chicago Board of Trade rose 0.38 percent to $3.98-1/2 a bushel. They closed down 2.6 percent on Monday, when prices hit the lowest since September, 2006 at $3.95-1/4 a bushel. * The most active soybean futures climbed 0.23 percent to $9.66-1/2 a bushel, having ended Monday down 0.31 percent. * The most active corn futures were unchanged at $3.20-3/4 a bushel, after closing down 1.3 percent in the previous session. * The U.S Department of Agriculture rated 75 percent of the U.S. corn crop in good-to-excellent condition, unchanged from a week earlier, and 73 percent of the soybean crop as good-to-excellent, up from 72 percent the previous week. * Egypt, the world's biggest wheat importer, reinstated on Sunday a controversial ban on wheat shipments containing even the slightest amount of a common grain fungus, ergot. The move baffled traders who had returned to the Egyptian market just last month when the ban was lifted. MARKET NEWS * The dollar took a breather on Tuesday, as investors waited to see if U.S. employment data later this week would reinforce U.S. Federal Reserve official's recent hawkish messages. * Oil futures edged up on Tuesday as the U.S. dollar erased earlier gains, but doubts that producers would be able to agree to an output freeze continued to drag on prices. * Financial and commodity-sector stocks led the S&P 500 higher in a low-volume session on Monday after consumer spending rose for a fourth straight month, pointing to a pick-up in U.S. economic growth. DATA Tuesday (GMT) 0900 Euro zone business climate, economic sentiment, industrial sentiment 1255 US Redbook 1400 US consumer confidence for August 0750 JP preliminary industrial output for July Grains prices at 0133 GMT Cont Last Chan Pct Two- MA RSI ract ge chg day 30 chg CBOT 398. 1.50 +0.3 -5.9 433. 14 whea 50 8% 6% 54 t CBOT 320. 0.00 +0.0 -3.3 336. 20 corn 75 0% 9% 92 CBOT 966. 2.25 +0.2 -0.9 988. 29 soy 50 3% 2% 73 CBOT 9.73 $0.0 +0.2 -1.7 $9.9 30 rice 2 1% 7% 9 WTI 47.0 $0.1 +0.2 -1.1 $44. 55 crud 9 1 3% 5% 37 e Curr enci es Euro $1.1 -$0. -0.1 -0.2 /dlr 17 002 6% 2% USD/ 0.75 0.00 +0.0 +0.0 AUD 67 0 0% 5% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bus hel. Rice: USD per hundredwe ight RSI 14, exponenti al (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)