SYDNEY, Aug 30 U.S. wheat edged higher for the
first time in seven sessions on Tuesday to ease away from a
near-decade low, but gains were checked by ample global supply
and an uncertain outlook for demand from top buyer Egypt.
FUNDAMENTALS
* The most active wheat futures on the Chicago Board of
Trade rose 0.38 percent to $3.98-1/2 a bushel. They closed
down 2.6 percent on Monday, when prices hit the lowest since
September, 2006 at $3.95-1/4 a bushel.
* The most active soybean futures climbed 0.23 percent
to $9.66-1/2 a bushel, having ended Monday down 0.31 percent.
* The most active corn futures were unchanged at
$3.20-3/4 a bushel, after closing down 1.3 percent in the
previous session.
* The U.S Department of Agriculture rated 75 percent of the
U.S. corn crop in good-to-excellent condition, unchanged from a
week earlier, and 73 percent of the soybean crop as
good-to-excellent, up from 72 percent the previous week.
* Egypt, the world's biggest wheat importer, reinstated on
Sunday a controversial ban on wheat shipments containing even
the slightest amount of a common grain fungus, ergot. The move
baffled traders who had returned to the Egyptian market just
last month when the ban was lifted.
MARKET NEWS
* The dollar took a breather on Tuesday, as investors waited
to see if U.S. employment data later this week would reinforce
U.S. Federal Reserve official's recent hawkish messages.
* Oil futures edged up on Tuesday as the U.S. dollar erased
earlier gains, but doubts that producers would be able to agree
to an output freeze continued to drag on prices.
* Financial and commodity-sector stocks led the S&P 500
higher in a low-volume session on Monday after consumer spending
rose for a fourth straight month, pointing to a pick-up in U.S.
economic growth.
DATA Tuesday (GMT)
0900 Euro zone business climate, economic sentiment, industrial
sentiment
1255 US Redbook
1400 US consumer confidence for August
0750 JP preliminary industrial output for July
Grains
prices at
0133 GMT
Cont Last Chan Pct Two- MA RSI
ract ge chg day 30
chg
CBOT 398. 1.50 +0.3 -5.9 433. 14
whea 50 8% 6% 54
t
CBOT 320. 0.00 +0.0 -3.3 336. 20
corn 75 0% 9% 92
CBOT 966. 2.25 +0.2 -0.9 988. 29
soy 50 3% 2% 73
CBOT 9.73 $0.0 +0.2 -1.7 $9.9 30
rice 2 1% 7% 9
WTI 47.0 $0.1 +0.2 -1.1 $44. 55
crud 9 1 3% 5% 37
e
Curr
enci
es
Euro $1.1 -$0. -0.1 -0.2
/dlr 17 002 6% 2%
USD/ 0.75 0.00 +0.0 +0.0
AUD 67 0 0% 5%
Most
active
contracts
Wheat,
corn and
soy US
cents/bus
hel.
Rice: USD
per
hundredwe
ight
RSI 14,
exponenti
al
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)