SYDNEY, Aug 31 U.S. soybeans fell for a seventh
consecutive session on Wednesday as expectations for a bumper
crop pushed the oilseed towards to near one-month low touched in
the previous session.
FUNDAMENTALS
* The most active soybean futures on the Chicago Board Of
Trade fell 0.2 percent to $9.48-3/4 a bushel, having
closed down 1.4 percent on Tuesday when prices hit $9.46-1/2 a
bushel - the lowest since Aug. 2.
* The most active corn futures rose 0.2 percent to
$3.16-1/2 a bushel, having closed down 1.6 percent in the
previous session when prices fell to a low of $3.15-1/2 a
bushel, the lowest since 2009.
* The most active wheat futures rose 0.3 percent to
$3.93-1/4 a bushel, having closed down 1.2 percent on Tuesday
when prices hit a near decade low.
* Soybeans are under pressure as an improving U.S. crop
ratings fuelled expectations for a bumper harvest.
* The U.S. Department of Agriculture late on Monday rated 73
percent of the U.S. soybean crop as good to excellent, up from
72 percent the previous week and the highest for this time of
year in USDA records dating to 1986.
* U.S. corn ratings are strong as well, with the USDA rating
75 percent of the crop as good to excellent, unchanged from the
previous week and the highest for this time of year since 1994.
MARKET NEWS
* The dollar hovered near a three-week high against a basket
of currencies on Wednesday after upbeat U.S. data enhanced
expectations of a near-term rate hike by the Federal Reserve.
* Crude oil futures fell in early trade on Wednesday as the
U.S. dollar held around three-week highs and industry stocks
data indicated a build in U.S. crude inventories.
* Apple Inc was the largest weight on U.S. stock indexes on
Tuesday after antitrust regulators ordered the company to pay
about $14.5 billion in back taxes to the Irish government, but
gains in bank shares partly offset the decline.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0600 Germany Retail sales Jul
0645 France Consumer spending Jul
0645 France Producer prices Jul
0755 Germany Unemployment rate Aug
0900 Euro zone Inflation flash Aug
0900 Euro zone Unemployment rate Jul
1215 U.S. ADP national employment Aug
1400 U.S. Pending homes sales Jul
Grains
prices at
0135 GMT
Cont Last Chan Pct Two- MA RSI
ract ge chg day 30
chg
CBOT 393. 1.00 +0.2 -0.9 430. 12
whea 25 5% 4% 64
t
CBOT 316. 0.75 +0.2 -1.3 334. 17
corn 50 4% 3% 90
CBOT 948. -2.0 -0.2 -1.6 984. 27
soy 75 0 1% 1% 08
CBOT 9.58 $0.0 +0.6 -1.2 $9.9 27
rice 6 3% 9% 1
WTI 46.2 -$0. -0.2 -1.6 $44. 47
crud 2 13 8% 2% 39
e
Curr
enci
es
Euro $1.1 $0.0 +0.0 -0.3
/dlr 15 00 4% 8%
USD/ 0.75 0.00 +0.1 -0.6
AUD 17 1 1% 6%
Most
active
contracts
Wheat,
corn and
soy US
cents/bus
hel.
Rice: USD
per
hundredwe
ight
RSI 14,
exponenti
al
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)