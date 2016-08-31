* Wheat set to fall for 4th month, down nearly 20 pct * Corn prices under pressure, U.S. soybean crop thrives (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, Aug 31 Chicago wheat futures were on track on Wednesday for a fourth consecutive month of losses as plentiful global supplies drag down the market, while expectations of record U.S. production kept corn near multi-year lows. Soybeans slid for a seventh consecutive session to trade close to last session's four-week low as the U.S. crop matures in ideal growing conditions. The Chicago Board of Trade's most-active wheat contract has given up close to 20 percent in four months of declines. Soybeans have fallen almost 18 percent in two months while corn is down nearly 22 percent in three months. "Crops across the U.S. grain belt are getting bigger and bigger in perfect weather which is leading the markets into a bearish trend," said Kaname Gokon at brokerage Okato Shoji in Tokyo. "U.S. dollar appreciation is making things worse for prices of commodities." Soybeans are under pressure as improving U.S. crop ratings fuel expectations for an all-time large harvest. The U.S. Department of Agriculture late on Monday rated 73 percent of the U.S. soybean crop as good to excellent, up from 72 percent the previous week and the highest for this time of year in USDA records dating to 1986. U.S. corn ratings are strong as well, with the USDA rating 75 percent of the crop as good to excellent, unchanged from the previous week and the highest for this time of year since 1994. The dollar hovered near a three-week high against a basket of currencies on Wednesday after upbeat U.S. data enhanced expectations of a near-term rate hike by the Federal Reserve. A stronger dollar makes commodities priced in the greenback expensive for importers holding other currencies. In news, Russia's Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich, who is in charge of agriculture, has supported a proposal to reduce a wheat export tax to zero, an agriculture ministry official said. Commodity funds were net sellers of CBOT corn, soybean and wheat futures contracts on Tuesday. Trader estimates of net fund selling in corn ranged from 6,000 to 14,000 contracts, in soybeans from 6,000 to 12,000 contracts, and in wheat from 2,000 to 4,000 contracts. Grains prices at 0229 GMT Contr Last Chang Pct Two-d MA 30 RSI act e chg ay chg CBOT 393.7 1.50 +0.38 -0.82 430.6 11 wheat 5 % % 6 CBOT 316.7 1.00 +0.32 -1.25 334.9 18 corn 5 % % 1 CBOT 949.2 -1.50 -0.16 -1.56 984.1 24 soy 5 % % 0 CBOT 9.58 $0.06 +0.63 -1.29 $9.91 27 rice % % WTI 46.25 -$0.1 -0.22 -1.55 $44.3 47 crude 0 % % 9 Curre ncies Euro/ $1.11 $0.00 +0.10 -0.32 dlr 5 1 % % USD/A 0.752 0.002 +0.21 -0.56 UD 5 % % Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushe l. Rice: USD per hundredweig ht RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Richard Pullin)