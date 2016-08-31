* Wheat set to fall for 4th month, down nearly 20 pct
* Corn prices under pressure, U.S. soybean crop thrives
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, Aug 31 Chicago wheat futures were on
track on Wednesday for a fourth consecutive month of losses as
plentiful global supplies drag down the market, while
expectations of record U.S. production kept corn near multi-year
lows.
Soybeans slid for a seventh consecutive session to trade
close to last session's four-week low as the U.S. crop matures
in ideal growing conditions.
The Chicago Board of Trade's most-active wheat contract
has given up close to 20 percent in four months of
declines.
Soybeans have fallen almost 18 percent in two months
while corn is down nearly 22 percent in three months.
"Crops across the U.S. grain belt are getting bigger and
bigger in perfect weather which is leading the markets into a
bearish trend," said Kaname Gokon at brokerage Okato Shoji in
Tokyo.
"U.S. dollar appreciation is making things worse for prices
of commodities."
Soybeans are under pressure as improving U.S. crop ratings
fuel expectations for an all-time large harvest.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture late on Monday rated 73
percent of the U.S. soybean crop as good to excellent, up from
72 percent the previous week and the highest for this time of
year in USDA records dating to 1986.
U.S. corn ratings are strong as well, with the USDA rating
75 percent of the crop as good to excellent, unchanged from the
previous week and the highest for this time of year since 1994.
The dollar hovered near a three-week high against a basket
of currencies on Wednesday after upbeat U.S. data enhanced
expectations of a near-term rate hike by the Federal Reserve.
A stronger dollar makes commodities priced in the greenback
expensive for importers holding other currencies.
In news, Russia's Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich,
who is in charge of agriculture, has supported a proposal to
reduce a wheat export tax to zero, an agriculture ministry
official said.
Commodity funds were net sellers of CBOT corn, soybean and
wheat futures contracts on Tuesday. Trader estimates of net fund
selling in corn ranged from 6,000 to 14,000 contracts, in
soybeans from 6,000 to 12,000 contracts, and in wheat from 2,000
to 4,000 contracts.
Grains prices at 0229 GMT
Contr Last Chang Pct Two-d MA 30 RSI
act e chg ay
chg
CBOT 393.7 1.50 +0.38 -0.82 430.6 11
wheat 5 % % 6
CBOT 316.7 1.00 +0.32 -1.25 334.9 18
corn 5 % % 1
CBOT 949.2 -1.50 -0.16 -1.56 984.1 24
soy 5 % % 0
CBOT 9.58 $0.06 +0.63 -1.29 $9.91 27
rice % %
WTI 46.25 -$0.1 -0.22 -1.55 $44.3 47
crude 0 % % 9
Curre
ncies
Euro/ $1.11 $0.00 +0.10 -0.32
dlr 5 1 % %
USD/A 0.752 0.002 +0.21 -0.56
UD 5 % %
Most active
contracts
Wheat, corn
and soy US
cents/bushe
l. Rice:
USD per
hundredweig
ht
RSI 14,
exponential
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Richard Pullin)