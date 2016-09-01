SYDNEY, Sept 1 U.S. wheat rose for the first
time in nine sessions on Thursday, but remains not far off a
near 10-year low amid bumper global supplies and an uncertain
demand outlook from the world's largest buyer of the grain.
FUNDAMENTALS
* The most active wheat futures on the Chicago Board Of
Trade rose 0.5 percent to $3.90 a bushel, having closed
down 1 percent on Wednesday when prices fell to a near 10-year
low.
* The most active soybean futures dipped 0.1 percent
to $9.42 a bushel, having closed down 0.8 percent on Wednesday
when prices hit a more than four-month low.
* The most active corn futures were unchanged at
$3.15-1/2 a bushel, having closed down 1.6 percent in the
previous session at the lowest since 2009.
* Egypt, the world's biggest wheat importer, cancelled its
latest wheat purchase tender after receiving just one offer. It
was Egypt's first tender since the country on Sunday reinstated
a zero-tolerance policy on ergot, a grain fungus.
* U.S. Department of Agriculture confirmed that private
exporters in the last day sold 138,000 tonnes of U.S. hard red
winter wheat to unknown destinations.
MARKET NEWS
* The dollar wavered against the yen and euro on Thursday,
its advance put on hold ahead of the closely-watched U.S.
non-farm jobs report on Friday which is expected to shape the
market's near-term interest rate expectations.
* Oil prices rose in early Asian trade on Thursday,
rebounding on a weaker U.S. dollar after falling around 3
percent or more in the previous session following a surprisingly
large build in U.S. crude and distillate stocks last week.
* Stocks ended lower on Wall Street on Wednesday, as energy
shares tracked oil prices lower, and the S&P posted a loss for
August, the first negative month for the benchmark index since
February.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0100 China Official manufacturing PMI Aug
0100 China Official non-manufacturing PMI Aug
0145 China Caixin manufacturing PMI final Aug
0750 France Markit manufacturing PMI Aug
0755 Germany Markit/BME manufacturing PMI Aug
0800 Euro zone Markit manufacturing PMI final Aug
1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims
1400 U.S. Construction spending Jul
1400 U.S. ISM manufacturing PMI Aug
Grains
prices at
0156 GMT
Cont Last Chan Pct Two- MA RSI
ract ge chg day 30
chg
CBOT 390. 1.75 +0.4 -1.7 430. 11
whea 00 5% 6% 53
t
CBOT 315. 0.00 +0.0 -1.6 334. 15
corn 50 0% 4% 87
CBOT 942. -1.0 -0.1 -2.3 983. 22
soy 00 0 1% 1% 86
CBOT 9.55 $0.1 +1.2 -1.6 $9.9 30
rice 2 7% 0% 1
WTI 44.8 $0.1 +0.4 -3.1 $44. 38
crud 9 9 3% 5% 34
e
Curr
enci
es
Euro $1.1 $0.0 +0.2 -0.2
/dlr 16 02 0% 2%
USD/ 0.75 0.00 +0.4 -0.3
AUD 41 3 3% 4%
Most
active
contracts
Wheat,
corn and
soy US
cents/bus
hel.
Rice: USD
per
hundredwe
ight
RSI 14,
exponenti
al
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)