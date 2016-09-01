* Chicago wheat firms after 4 straight monthly drops
* Soybeans tick lower, down for eighth day; corn firms
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, Sept 1 Chicago wheat started the new
month on a positive note on Thursday, with bargain-buying by
end-users underpinning a market that had recorded four straight
monthly losses to fall to a 10-year low.
Soybean prices lost more ground, dropping for an eighth
straight day due to pressure from the upcoming harvest of a
record U.S. crop, while corn rose marginally after hitting its
lowest since 2009 on Wednesday.
The Chicago Board of Trade's most-active wheat contract
had climbed 0.7 percent to $3.91 a bushel by 0313 GMT,
having closed down 1 percent on Wednesday when prices touched
their weakest since 2006.
Soybeans dipped 0.1 percent to $9.42-1/2 a bushel and
corn rose 0.2 percent to $3.16-1/4 a bushel.
The wheat market is being supported by millers locking in
supplies with the grain trading well below $4 a bushel, even
though Egypt, the world's biggest buyer, cancelled a tender
after receiving just one offer.
It was Egypt's first tender since the country on Sunday
reinstated a zero-tolerance policy on ergot, a grain fungus.
"The trade is clearly unwilling to run the risk of tendering
to Egypt with its recently re-established zero tolerance for
ergot in wheat," said Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural
strategy, Commonwealth Bank of Australia.
"Ergot-free wheat is perhaps only possible conceptually, so
Egypt is likely to have to compromise on this at some point.
Tunisia, not a finicky wheat buyer, took advantage of the lower
prices and completed a well offered tender - an event much more
a signal of the state of the wheat market."
The U.S. Department of Agriculture confirmed that private
exporters on Wednesday sold 138,000 tonnes of U.S. hard red
winter wheat to unknown destinations.
The agency's monthly report on oilseed crushing will likely
show that 4.596 million short tonnes, or 153.2 million bushels,
of soybeans were processed in July, a Reuters poll of eight
analysts showed on Wednesday.
Commodity funds were net sellers of CBOT soybean, wheat and
corn contracts on Wednesday. Trader estimates of net fund
selling in soybeans ranged from 5,000 to 7,000 contracts and in
wheat from 1,000 to 3,000 contracts. Estimates in corn ranged
from net sellers of 5,000 contracts to net buyers of 3,000
contracts.
Grains prices at 0313 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 391.00 2.75 +0.71% -1.51% 430.57 13
CBOT corn 316.25 0.75 +0.24% -1.40% 334.89 17
CBOT soy 942.50 -0.50 -0.05% -2.26% 983.88 22
CBOT rice 9.57 $0.14 +1.43% -1.44% $9.91 30
WTI crude 44.91 $0.21 +0.47% -3.11% $44.34 38
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.116 $0.001 +0.13% -0.29%
USD/AUD 0.7535 0.003 +0.35% -0.42%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per
hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral)