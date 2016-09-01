* Chicago wheat firms after 4 straight monthly drops * Soybeans tick lower, down for eighth day; corn firms (Adds comment, detail) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, Sept 1 Chicago wheat started the new month on a positive note on Thursday, with bargain-buying by end-users underpinning a market that had recorded four straight monthly losses to fall to a 10-year low. Soybean prices lost more ground, dropping for an eighth straight day due to pressure from the upcoming harvest of a record U.S. crop, while corn rose marginally after hitting its lowest since 2009 on Wednesday. The Chicago Board of Trade's most-active wheat contract had climbed 0.7 percent to $3.91 a bushel by 0313 GMT, having closed down 1 percent on Wednesday when prices touched their weakest since 2006. Soybeans dipped 0.1 percent to $9.42-1/2 a bushel and corn rose 0.2 percent to $3.16-1/4 a bushel. The wheat market is being supported by millers locking in supplies with the grain trading well below $4 a bushel, even though Egypt, the world's biggest buyer, cancelled a tender after receiving just one offer. It was Egypt's first tender since the country on Sunday reinstated a zero-tolerance policy on ergot, a grain fungus. "The trade is clearly unwilling to run the risk of tendering to Egypt with its recently re-established zero tolerance for ergot in wheat," said Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural strategy, Commonwealth Bank of Australia. "Ergot-free wheat is perhaps only possible conceptually, so Egypt is likely to have to compromise on this at some point. Tunisia, not a finicky wheat buyer, took advantage of the lower prices and completed a well offered tender - an event much more a signal of the state of the wheat market." The U.S. Department of Agriculture confirmed that private exporters on Wednesday sold 138,000 tonnes of U.S. hard red winter wheat to unknown destinations. The agency's monthly report on oilseed crushing will likely show that 4.596 million short tonnes, or 153.2 million bushels, of soybeans were processed in July, a Reuters poll of eight analysts showed on Wednesday. Commodity funds were net sellers of CBOT soybean, wheat and corn contracts on Wednesday. Trader estimates of net fund selling in soybeans ranged from 5,000 to 7,000 contracts and in wheat from 1,000 to 3,000 contracts. Estimates in corn ranged from net sellers of 5,000 contracts to net buyers of 3,000 contracts. Grains prices at 0313 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 391.00 2.75 +0.71% -1.51% 430.57 13 CBOT corn 316.25 0.75 +0.24% -1.40% 334.89 17 CBOT soy 942.50 -0.50 -0.05% -2.26% 983.88 22 CBOT rice 9.57 $0.14 +1.43% -1.44% $9.91 30 WTI crude 44.91 $0.21 +0.47% -3.11% $44.34 38 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.116 $0.001 +0.13% -0.29% USD/AUD 0.7535 0.003 +0.35% -0.42% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral)