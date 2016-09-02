* Wheat rises as short-covering by investors support market
* Indian wheat supplies tight, may boost low global prices
* Soybeans up almost 1 pct after closing little higher
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, Sept 2 Chicago wheat futures rose for
a second session on Friday with short-covering ahead of the U.S.
Labor Day holiday long weekend supporting prices although the
market is poised for a second week of declines amid plentiful
world supplies.
Soybeans rose as much as 1.2 percent after closing
marginally higher on Thursday while corn was up for a second
day, recovering from a multi-year touched earlier this week.
The Chicago Board of Trade most-active wheat contract
gained 0.7 percent to $3.97-1/2 a bushel by 0303 GMT, adding to
last session's 1.7 percent gain.
Soybeans rose 0.9 percent to $9.52-1/2 a bushel while
corn gained 0.8 percent to $3.26-1/4 a bushel.
"There is short cover in the wheat market and some positive
sentiment in corn and soybeans as well," said Kaname Gokon at
brokerage Okato Shoji in Tokyo.
"Investors are positioning ahead of the long weekend for
Labor day holiday on Monday, the market could test prices above
$4 a bushel next week."
For the week, wheat is down 2.5 percent after dropping 8.4
percent last week while soybeans have lost 1.5 percent following
a decline of 3.7 percent a week ago. Corn is set to finish the
week slightly higher after dropping 5.5 percent last week.
There could be support for the wheat market on expectations
that India will step up international purchases significantly
over the coming months.
India's production in the last two years has fallen well
below the peak of 2014/15, reducing stocks to the lowest level
in nearly a decade and pushing domestic prices close to record
highs. Some traders expect them to climb still further this
year.
Japanese buying could help shore up wheat as well after the
country on Thursday resumed buying U.S. white wheat after a halt
following the discovery of genetically modified strains in some
U.S. crops in July.
Additionally, the drop in corn prices to the lowest since
2009 this week is encouraging buying.
The USDA's weekly export sales report showed sales of
214,100 tonnes of old-crop corn, above trade expectations, and
647,500 tonnes of new-crop corn, below expectations for 700,000
to 1,100,000 tonnes.
Brazil producers are not expected to plant significantly
more area with soybeans in the new crop due to tight credit amid
the country's worst recession in decades and the prospect of
erratic weather, analysts at INTL FCStone said on Thursday.
The USDA's weekly export sales report showed sales of
107,500 tonnes of old-crop soybeans and 1,476,400 tonnes of
new-crop soybeans in the week to Aug. 25, in line with trade
expectations.
Grains prices at 0303 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 397.50 2.75 +0.70% +2.38% 427.45 22
CBOT corn 326.25 2.50 +0.77% +3.41% 333.78 43
CBOT soy 952.50 8.75 +0.93% +1.01% 980.41 31
CBOT rice 9.47 $0.05 +0.53% +0.42% $9.83 22
WTI crude 43.59 $0.43 +1.00% -2.48% $44.26 33
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.120 $0.000 +0.00% +0.36%
USD/AUD 0.7551 0.000 +0.00% +0.49%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per
hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Christian
Schmollinger)