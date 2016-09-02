* Wheat rises as short-covering by investors support market * Indian wheat supplies tight, may boost low global prices * Soybeans up almost 1 pct after closing little higher By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, Sept 2 Chicago wheat futures rose for a second session on Friday with short-covering ahead of the U.S. Labor Day holiday long weekend supporting prices although the market is poised for a second week of declines amid plentiful world supplies. Soybeans rose as much as 1.2 percent after closing marginally higher on Thursday while corn was up for a second day, recovering from a multi-year touched earlier this week. The Chicago Board of Trade most-active wheat contract gained 0.7 percent to $3.97-1/2 a bushel by 0303 GMT, adding to last session's 1.7 percent gain. Soybeans rose 0.9 percent to $9.52-1/2 a bushel while corn gained 0.8 percent to $3.26-1/4 a bushel. "There is short cover in the wheat market and some positive sentiment in corn and soybeans as well," said Kaname Gokon at brokerage Okato Shoji in Tokyo. "Investors are positioning ahead of the long weekend for Labor day holiday on Monday, the market could test prices above $4 a bushel next week." For the week, wheat is down 2.5 percent after dropping 8.4 percent last week while soybeans have lost 1.5 percent following a decline of 3.7 percent a week ago. Corn is set to finish the week slightly higher after dropping 5.5 percent last week. There could be support for the wheat market on expectations that India will step up international purchases significantly over the coming months. India's production in the last two years has fallen well below the peak of 2014/15, reducing stocks to the lowest level in nearly a decade and pushing domestic prices close to record highs. Some traders expect them to climb still further this year. Japanese buying could help shore up wheat as well after the country on Thursday resumed buying U.S. white wheat after a halt following the discovery of genetically modified strains in some U.S. crops in July. Additionally, the drop in corn prices to the lowest since 2009 this week is encouraging buying. The USDA's weekly export sales report showed sales of 214,100 tonnes of old-crop corn, above trade expectations, and 647,500 tonnes of new-crop corn, below expectations for 700,000 to 1,100,000 tonnes. Brazil producers are not expected to plant significantly more area with soybeans in the new crop due to tight credit amid the country's worst recession in decades and the prospect of erratic weather, analysts at INTL FCStone said on Thursday. The USDA's weekly export sales report showed sales of 107,500 tonnes of old-crop soybeans and 1,476,400 tonnes of new-crop soybeans in the week to Aug. 25, in line with trade expectations. Grains prices at 0303 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 397.50 2.75 +0.70% +2.38% 427.45 22 CBOT corn 326.25 2.50 +0.77% +3.41% 333.78 43 CBOT soy 952.50 8.75 +0.93% +1.01% 980.41 31 CBOT rice 9.47 $0.05 +0.53% +0.42% $9.83 22 WTI crude 43.59 $0.43 +1.00% -2.48% $44.26 33 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.120 $0.000 +0.00% +0.36% USD/AUD 0.7551 0.000 +0.00% +0.49% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)