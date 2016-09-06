SYDNEY, Sept 6 U.S. wheat futures fell for the
first time in three sessions on Tuesday, pressured by concerns
about demand from Egypt, the world's largest buyer of the grain.
FUNDAMENTALS
* The most active wheat futures on the Chicago Board of
Trade dropped 0.44 percent to $3.97-1/4 a bushel, having
closed up 1.1 percent on Friday when prices hit their highest
since Aug. 29 at $4.01-1/2 a bushel. U.S. markets were closed
for a public holiday on Monday.
* The most active soybean futures rose 0.24 percent to
$9.54-3/4 a bushel, having firmed 0.93 percent on Friday.
* The most active corn futures eased 0.38 percent to
$3.27-1/4 a bushel, after gaining 1.5 percent in the previous
session when prices hit a peak of $3.29-3/4, the highest since
Aug. 26.
* Egypt's health ministry will no longer accept any trace
levels of ergot on inspection of imported wheat shipments, a
document obtained by Reuters showed on Monday.
* Egypt's state grain buyer GASC cancelled its wheat tender
last week after receiving just one offer as Cairo reinstated its
zero-tolerance ergot policy - a move that baffled traders as the
implementation of the policy late last year had led to
disruptions to its wheat buying programme.
* China's top grain province is offering farmers subsidies
of 150 yuan ($22.46) per mu (0.067 hectares) to rotate corn with
soybeans, as it seeks to cut corn output amid huge oversupply.
MARKET NEWS
* The yen kept some distance from a one-month low against
the dollar on Tuesday after Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko
Kuroda held back from signalling further easing, acknowledging
instead the costs of the BOJ's aggressive stimulus.
* Crude oil futures touched a one-week high before paring
gains on Monday after top producers Russia and Saudi Arabia
confirmed they had agreed to cooperate on stabilising the oil
market, and raised hopes of limiting output in the future.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0600 Germany Industrial orders Jul
0900 Euro zone Revised GDP Q2
1400 U.S. ISM non-manufacturing PMI Aug
1400 U.S. Employment trends Aug
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)