SYDNEY, Sept 6 U.S. wheat futures fell for the first time in three sessions on Tuesday, pressured by concerns about demand from Egypt, the world's largest buyer of the grain. FUNDAMENTALS * The most active wheat futures on the Chicago Board of Trade dropped 0.44 percent to $3.97-1/4 a bushel, having closed up 1.1 percent on Friday when prices hit their highest since Aug. 29 at $4.01-1/2 a bushel. U.S. markets were closed for a public holiday on Monday. * The most active soybean futures rose 0.24 percent to $9.54-3/4 a bushel, having firmed 0.93 percent on Friday. * The most active corn futures eased 0.38 percent to $3.27-1/4 a bushel, after gaining 1.5 percent in the previous session when prices hit a peak of $3.29-3/4, the highest since Aug. 26. * Egypt's health ministry will no longer accept any trace levels of ergot on inspection of imported wheat shipments, a document obtained by Reuters showed on Monday. * Egypt's state grain buyer GASC cancelled its wheat tender last week after receiving just one offer as Cairo reinstated its zero-tolerance ergot policy - a move that baffled traders as the implementation of the policy late last year had led to disruptions to its wheat buying programme. * China's top grain province is offering farmers subsidies of 150 yuan ($22.46) per mu (0.067 hectares) to rotate corn with soybeans, as it seeks to cut corn output amid huge oversupply. MARKET NEWS * The yen kept some distance from a one-month low against the dollar on Tuesday after Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda held back from signalling further easing, acknowledging instead the costs of the BOJ's aggressive stimulus. * Crude oil futures touched a one-week high before paring gains on Monday after top producers Russia and Saudi Arabia confirmed they had agreed to cooperate on stabilising the oil market, and raised hopes of limiting output in the future. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0600 Germany Industrial orders Jul 0900 Euro zone Revised GDP Q2 1400 U.S. ISM non-manufacturing PMI Aug 1400 U.S. Employment trends Aug Grains prices at 0054 GMT Cont Last Chan Pct Two- MA RSI ract ge chg day 30 chg CBOT 397. -1.7 -0.4 +0.7 425. 31 whea 50 5 4% 0% 79 t CBOT 327. -1.2 -0.3 +1.0 333. 44 corn 25 5 8% 8% 39 CBOT 954. 2.25 +0.2 +1.1 980. 32 soy 75 4% 7% 03 CBOT 9.57 -$0. -1.2 +1.5 $9.8 43 rice 12 4% 9% 1 WTI 45.1 $0.6 +1.5 +4.5 $44. 46 crud 2 8 3% 4% 36 e Curr enci es Euro $1.1 $0.0 -0.0 -0.0 /dlr 14 00 1% 9% USD/ 0.76 0.00 +0.3 +0.4 AUD 02 2 2% 2% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bus hel. Rice: USD per hundredwe ight RSI 14, exponenti al