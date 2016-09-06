* Wheat dips after rising almost 3 percent in two days * Corn market likely to be weighed down by U.S. harvest (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, Sept 6 Chicago wheat fell on Tuesday while corn dipped as grain markets opened after a long weekend, with ample wheat supplies and an upcoming harvest of a record high U.S. corn crop denting prices. Soybeans edged up, adding to Friday's near one percent gain. Chicago Board of Trade most-active wheat contract fell 0.4 percent to $3.97-3/4 a bushel by 0253 GMT, having gained almost 3 percent over the past two sessions. On Friday, wheat prices hit their highest since Aug. 29 at $4.01-1/2 a bushel. Corn eased 0.2 percent to $3.28 a bushel, while soybeans rose 0.1 percent to $9.53-1/2 a bushel. "Corn and wheat have started lower, we expect upside in corn to be capped at $3.30 a bushel as the market will come under U.S. harvest pressure," said Kaname Gokon at brokerage Okato Shoji in Tokyo. U.S. corn and soybean crops are expected to get bigger in ideal weather conditions. Commodity brokerage INTL FCStone on Friday said it raised its forecast of the average U.S. 2016 corn yield to 175.6 bushels per acre, which would be a record high if realized, from 175.0 in its previous monthly report. The firm raised its forecast of the U.S. 2016 soybean yield to a record 50.1 bpa, up from its August figure of 48.8. For wheat, there was additional pressure following a move by Egypt, the world's top buyer, for zero tolerance on ergot fungus in foreign shipments. Egypt's health ministry will no longer accept any trace levels of ergot on inspection of imported wheat shipments, a document obtained by Reuters showed on Monday. Egypt's state grain buyer GASC cancelled its wheat tender last week after receiving just one offer as Cairo reinstated its zero-tolerance ergot policy - a move that baffled traders as the implementation of the policy late last year had led to disruptions to its wheat buying programme. In China, the country's top grain province is offering farmers subsidies of 150 yuan ($22.46) per mu (0.067 hectares) to rotate corn with soybeans, as it seeks to cut corn output amid huge oversupply. Large speculators increased their net short position in CBOT corn futures in the week to Aug. 30, regulatory data showed. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, increased their net short position in wheat and cut their net long position in soybeans. Grains prices at 0253 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 397.75 -1.50 -0.38% +0.76% 425.80 31 CBOT corn 328.00 -0.50 -0.15% +1.31% 333.42 46 CBOT soy 953.50 1.00 +0.10% +1.03% 979.98 34 CBOT rice 9.68 -$0.01 -0.10% +2.76% $9.82 43 WTI crude 45.30 $0.86 +1.94% +4.96% $44.36 47 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.116 $0.001 +0.10% +0.02% USD/AUD 0.7625 0.005 +0.62% +0.73% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Himani Sarkar)