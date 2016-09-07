SYDNEY, Sept 7 U.S. soybeans inched higher on Wednesday despite the U.S. Department of Agriculture pegging the condition of the latest crop above market expectations, with strong export demand keeping prices near a one-week high. FUNDAMENTALS * The most active soybean futures on the Chicago Board of Trade rose 0.1 percent to $9.60-1/2 a bushel, having firmed 0.76 percent on Tuesday when they hit the highest since Aug. 30 at $9.64 a bushel. * The most active corn futures fell 0.23 percent to $3.27-3/4 a bushel, having closed nearly unchanged in the previous session. * The most active wheat futures rose 0.13 percent to$3.99 a bushel, after closing down 0.75 percent on Tuesday. * The USDA rated the U.S. soybean crop as 73 percent good-to-excellent, unchanged from last week. Analysts had expected a slight decline in ratings. * The USDA rated 74 percent of the U.S. corn crop in good-to-excellent condition, in line with trade expectations and down from 75 percent the previous week * Soybean prices drew support from a USDA report showing export inspections of U.S. soybeans in the latest week at 1,232,739 tonnes, above a range of trade expectations for 700,000 to 950,000 tonnes. MARKET NEWS * The yen gained on Wednesday after downbeat U.S. economic data made a U.S. interest rate increase this month unlikely, prompting investors to trim their dollar bets and triggering stop-loss orders in early Asian trade. * Oil prices inched lower on Wednesday as market participants remained sceptical that producers will reach an agreement to freeze output to rein in a global supply glut. * U.S. stocks rose slightly on Tuesday, nudging the Nasdaq to a record high close, as economic data bolstered views the Federal Reserve may decide against raising interest rates in the near term. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0600 Germany Industrial output Jul 0645 France Trade data Jul 0830 Britain Industrial output Jul 1400 U.S. JOLTS job openings Jul Grains prices at 0144 GMT Cont Last Chan Pct Two- MA RSI ract ge chg day 30 chg CBOT 399. 0.50 +0.1 +1.0 425. 31 whea 00 3% 8% 84 t CBOT 327. -0.7 -0.2 +1.2 333. 46 corn 75 5 3% 4% 41 CBOT 960. 0.75 +0.0 +1.7 980. 37 soy 50 8% 7% 22 CBOT 9.55 $0.0 +0.2 +1.3 $9.8 39 rice 3 6% 3% 1 WTI 44.7 -$0. -0.2 +3.5 $44. 44 crud 0 13 9% 7% 34 e Curr enci es Euro $1.1 $0.0 +0.9 +0.8 /dlr 24 10 0% 2% USD/ 0.76 0.00 +1.1 +1.2 AUD 68 9 9% 9% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bus hel. Rice: USD per hundredwe ight RSI 14, exponenti al (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)