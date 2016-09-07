SYDNEY, Sept 7 U.S. soybeans inched higher on
Wednesday despite the U.S. Department of Agriculture pegging the
condition of the latest crop above market expectations, with
strong export demand keeping prices near a one-week high.
FUNDAMENTALS
* The most active soybean futures on the Chicago Board of
Trade rose 0.1 percent to $9.60-1/2 a bushel, having
firmed 0.76 percent on Tuesday when they hit the highest since
Aug. 30 at $9.64 a bushel.
* The most active corn futures fell 0.23 percent to
$3.27-3/4 a bushel, having closed nearly unchanged in the
previous session.
* The most active wheat futures rose 0.13 percent
to$3.99 a bushel, after closing down 0.75 percent on Tuesday.
* The USDA rated the U.S. soybean crop as 73 percent
good-to-excellent, unchanged from last week. Analysts had
expected a slight decline in ratings.
* The USDA rated 74 percent of the U.S. corn crop in
good-to-excellent condition, in line with trade expectations and
down from 75 percent the previous week
* Soybean prices drew support from a USDA report showing
export inspections of U.S. soybeans in the latest week at
1,232,739 tonnes, above a range of trade expectations for
700,000 to 950,000 tonnes.
MARKET NEWS
* The yen gained on Wednesday after downbeat U.S. economic
data made a U.S. interest rate increase this month unlikely,
prompting investors to trim their dollar bets and triggering
stop-loss orders in early Asian trade.
* Oil prices inched lower on Wednesday as market
participants remained sceptical that producers will reach an
agreement to freeze output to rein in a global supply glut.
* U.S. stocks rose slightly on Tuesday, nudging the Nasdaq
to a record high close, as economic data bolstered views the
Federal Reserve may decide against raising interest rates in the
near term.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0600 Germany Industrial output Jul
0645 France Trade data Jul
0830 Britain Industrial output Jul
1400 U.S. JOLTS job openings Jul
Grains
prices at
0144 GMT
Cont Last Chan Pct Two- MA RSI
ract ge chg day 30
chg
CBOT 399. 0.50 +0.1 +1.0 425. 31
whea 00 3% 8% 84
t
CBOT 327. -0.7 -0.2 +1.2 333. 46
corn 75 5 3% 4% 41
CBOT 960. 0.75 +0.0 +1.7 980. 37
soy 50 8% 7% 22
CBOT 9.55 $0.0 +0.2 +1.3 $9.8 39
rice 3 6% 3% 1
WTI 44.7 -$0. -0.2 +3.5 $44. 44
crud 0 13 9% 7% 34
e
Curr
enci
es
Euro $1.1 $0.0 +0.9 +0.8
/dlr 24 10 0% 2%
USD/ 0.76 0.00 +1.1 +1.2
AUD 68 9 9% 9%
Most
active
contracts
Wheat,
corn and
soy US
cents/bus
hel.
Rice: USD
per
hundredwe
ight
RSI 14,
exponenti
al
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)