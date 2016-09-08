SYDNEY, Sept 8 U.S. soybeans on Thursday held steady near their highest in two weeks buoyed by strong exports, though ample global production put a ceiling on gains. FUNDAMENTALS * The most active soybean futures on the Chicago Board of Trade were little changed at $9.75-3/4 a bushel, having firmed 1.6 percent on Wednesday when prices hit their highest since Aug. 26 at $9.78-1/4 a bushel. * The most active corn futures rose 0.15 percent to $3.33-3/4 a bushel, after gaining 1.4 percent in the previous session when prices hit a near two-week high. * The most active wheat futures were little changed at $4.02-1/2 a bushel, having closed up 1.1 percent on Wednesday. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture earlier said exporters sold 484,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans to China and unknown destinations, and more such announcements could be forthcoming after China last week signed deals to buy nearly 4 million tonnes of U.S. soybeans. * Wheat traders were optimistic that cheap U.S. grain could be sold to Northern African destinations such as Algeria and Morocco, while top importer Egypt rejected a cargo of Romanian wheat because of strict quality specifications. * The USDA is widely expected to trim soybean ending stocks for the 2016/17 marketing season in the agency's monthly supply and demand report due on Monday, a Reuters poll of analysts found. MARKET NEWS * The yen held on to its recent gains on Thursday as markets looked ahead to a speech by Bank of Japan Deputy Governor later in the day for clues on what the central bank might do at its policy review later this month. * Oil prices extended gains by more than 1.5 percent on Thursday after industry data showed what might be the largest weekly crude stock draw in over three decades. * U.S. stocks ended little changed on Wednesday, though the Nasdaq eked out another record high close, as investors assessed the outlook for U.S. interest rates. DATA/EVENT AHEAD (GMT) China Trade data Aug 1145 European Central Bank announces policy meeting outcome 1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims 1900 U.S Consumer credit Jul Grains prices at 0147 GMT Cont Last Chan Pct Two- MA RSI ract ge chg day 30 chg CBOT 402. -0.2 -0.0 +1.9 425. 38 whea 50 5 6% 6% 96 t CBOT 333. 0.50 +0.1 +3.0 333. 54 corn 75 5% 9% 61 CBOT 975. 0.25 +0.0 +3.3 980. 49 soy 75 3% 9% 73 CBOT 9.57 $0.0 +0.0 +1.5 $9.8 37 rice 0 5% 4% 1 WTI 46.2 $0.7 +1.7 +7.2 $44. 55 crud 8 8 1% 3% 39 e Curr enci es Euro $1.1 $0.0 +0.9 +0.8 /dlr 25 10 3% 5% USD/ 0.76 0.01 +1.2 +1.4 AUD 76 0 9% 0% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bus hel. Rice: USD per hundredwe ight RSI 14, exponenti al (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)