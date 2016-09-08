SYDNEY, Sept 8 U.S. soybeans on Thursday held
steady near their highest in two weeks buoyed by strong exports,
though ample global production put a ceiling on gains.
FUNDAMENTALS
* The most active soybean futures on the Chicago Board of
Trade were little changed at $9.75-3/4 a bushel, having
firmed 1.6 percent on Wednesday when prices hit their highest
since Aug. 26 at $9.78-1/4 a bushel.
* The most active corn futures rose 0.15 percent to
$3.33-3/4 a bushel, after gaining 1.4 percent in the previous
session when prices hit a near two-week high.
* The most active wheat futures were little changed at
$4.02-1/2 a bushel, having closed up 1.1 percent on Wednesday.
* The U.S. Department of Agriculture earlier said exporters
sold 484,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans to China and unknown
destinations, and more such announcements could be forthcoming
after China last week signed deals to buy nearly 4 million
tonnes of U.S. soybeans.
* Wheat traders were optimistic that cheap U.S. grain could
be sold to Northern African destinations such as Algeria and
Morocco, while top importer Egypt rejected a cargo of Romanian
wheat because of strict quality specifications.
* The USDA is widely expected to trim soybean ending stocks
for the 2016/17 marketing season in the agency's monthly supply
and demand report due on Monday, a Reuters poll of analysts
found.
MARKET NEWS
* The yen held on to its recent gains on Thursday as markets
looked ahead to a speech by Bank of Japan Deputy Governor later
in the day for clues on what the central bank might do at its
policy review later this month.
* Oil prices extended gains by more than 1.5 percent on
Thursday after industry data showed what might be the largest
weekly crude stock draw in over three decades.
* U.S. stocks ended little changed on Wednesday, though the
Nasdaq eked out another record high close, as investors assessed
the outlook for U.S. interest rates.
DATA/EVENT AHEAD (GMT)
China Trade data Aug
1145 European Central Bank announces policy meeting outcome
1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims
1900 U.S Consumer credit Jul
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)