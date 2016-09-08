* Corn at highest since Aug. 25 on short-covering bounce * Soybeans gain more ground, rise capped by supply hopes * China imported 7.67 mln tonnes of soybeans in August (Adds comment, detail) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, Sept 8 Chicago corn futures climbed to a two-week high on Thursday, buoyed by short-covering after prices dropped to multi-year lows last week under pressure from expectations of a record U.S. crop. Soybeans gained more ground due to strong exports, although ample global production put a ceiling on prices. Chicago Board of Trade's most-active corn contract rose 0.2 percent to $3.34 a bushel by 0254 GMT, after earlier in the session hitting its highest since Aug. 25 at $3.34-1/4 a bushel. Soybeans added 0.1 percent at $9.76-1/2 a bushel and wheat was unchanged at $4.02-3/4 a bushel. "There was a steep decline in prices and we think buyers are just taking advantage of low prices to lock in supplies," said an agricultural commodities analyst. "There is talk of too much rain in the U.S. Midwest, but it is not a big issue as the crop is looking very good. We see further downside in prices." Strong demand for beans from top buyer China is supporting the market. The U.S. Department of Agriculture earlier said exporters sold 484,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans to China and unknown destinations, and more such announcements could be forthcoming after China last week signed deals to buy nearly 4 million tonnes of U.S. soybeans. China imported 7.67 million tonnes of soybeans in August, down 1.2 percent from 7.76 million tonnes in July, figures from the General Administration of Customs of China showed. Wheat traders were optimistic that cheap U.S. grain could be sold to Northern African destinations such as Algeria and Morocco, while top importer Egypt rejected a cargo of Romanian wheat because of strict quality specifications. The USDA is widely expected to trim soybean ending stocks for the 2016/17 marketing season in the agency's monthly supply and demand report due on Monday, a Reuters poll of analysts found. Commodity funds were net buyers of CBOT corn, soybean and wheat futures on Wednesday. In news, Canadian canola and wheat stockpiles were sharply lower in midsummer from a year earlier, the smallest in three years, but bigger than expected, a Statistics Canada report showed on Wednesday. Grains prices at 0254 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 402.75 0.00 +0.00% +1.07% 423.68 38 CBOT corn 334.00 0.75 +0.23% +1.67% 332.93 55 CBOT soy 976.50 1.00 +0.10% +1.75% 979.93 49 CBOT rice 9.67 $0.11 +1.15% +1.58% $9.79 37 WTI crude 46.34 $0.84 +1.85% +3.37% $44.58 56 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.125 $0.002 +0.14% +0.01% USD/AUD 0.7684 0.001 +0.16% -0.03% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Joseph Radford)