SYDNEY, Sept 12 U.S. corn futures edged up on Monday to extend gains into a fourth session and remain near their highest in over two weeks, but prices were reined in as investors waited for the latest U.S. government supply and demand forecast later in the day. FUNDAMENTALS * The most active corn futures on the Chicago Board of Trade rose 0.15 percent to $3.41-1/4 a bushel, having gained 0.74 percent in the previous session when prices hit their highest since Aug. 23 at $3.42. * The most active soybean futures fell 0.2 percent to $9.78-1/4 a bushel, having firmed 0.36 percent on Friday. Soybeans hit a two-week high last week. * The most active wheat futures were little changed at $4.03-3/4 a bushel, having closed down 0.62 percent on Friday. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture is likely to reduce its corn yield forecast and raise its soybean yield forecast in its September supply and demand outlook due 1600 GMT on Monday, according to a Reuters poll of analysts. * Analysts estimated the corn yield at 173.4 bushels per acre, down from 175.1 bpa on Aug. 12, but still a record high and the average soybean yield 49.2 bpa, up from 48.9 bpa in August. * U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released after the close of trading on Friday suggested that speculative investors also were bearish, with speculators expanding their net short corn bet in corn to the largest in more than four months. MARKET NEWS * The dollar began the week on the back foot on Monday as a bout of risk aversion underpinned the yen, though the U.S. currency garnered some support on renewed talk of a possible rate hike by the Federal Reserve as early as this month. * Oil prices extended declines on Monday amid projections that U.S. data is set to show a big rebound in crude inventories to offset an unexpected slump due to the impact of a tropical storm. Grains prices at 0050 GMT Cont Last Chan Pct Two- MA RSI ract ge chg day 30 chg CBOT 403. 0.25 +0.0 -0.5 422. 42 whea 75 6% 5% 10 t CBOT 341. 0.50 +0.1 +0.8 333. 64 corn 50 5% 9% 11 CBOT 978. -2.0 -0.2 +0.1 979. 58 soy 25 0 0% 5% 19 CBOT 9.68 $0.1 +1.7 +1.4 $9.7 36 rice 6 3% 7% 7 WTI 45.3 -$0. -1.1 -4.7 $44. 49 crud 5 53 6% 7% 91 e Curr enci es Euro $1.1 $0.0 +0.1 -0.1 /dlr 25 02 4% 2% USD/ 0.75 0.00 +0.0 -1.3 AUD 41 0 4% 0% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bus hel. Rice: USD per hundredwe ight RSI 14, exponenti al (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)