SYDNEY, Sept 13 U.S. soybeans edged higher on Tuesday to partially recover from losses of more than 1.5 percent in the previous session, but gains were checked by two bearish reports from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. FUNDAMENTALS * The most active soybean futures on the Chicago Board of Trade climbed 0.47 percent to $9.68-3/4 a bushel, having closed down 1.6 percent on Monday when prices fell to a five-day low. * The most active corn futures rose 0.37 percent to $3.40-3/4 a bushel, after closing down 0.44 percent the session before. * The most active wheat futures advanced 0.2 percent to $4.10 a bushel, having closed up 1.4 percent on Monday. * After the close on Monday, the USDA said 74 percent of the corn crop is in good-to-excellent condition, unchanged from last week and ahead of market expectations. * The USDA said 73 percent of the soybean crop is in good-to-excellent condition, unchanged from last week and ahead of market expectations. * On Monday, the USDA pegged the average U.S. soybean yield at above even the highest of analysts' estimates in a Reuters poll conducted ahead of the report. * The USDA reduced its estimate for corn yields, but within analyst expectations. It is still expecting a record harvest. MARKET NEWS * The dollar was on the defensive on Tuesday as markets remained hostage to seesawing speculation on the outlook for U.S. rates, with dovish comments from a Federal Reserve policy maker providing the latest catalyst. * Oil prices ended nearly 1 percent higher on Monday as a softer dollar and stronger U.S. equity markets helped crude futures rebound from an early drop pressured by worries about increased drilling activity for oil in the United States. * U.S. stocks racked up their strongest gain in two months on Monday after Federal Reserve Board Governor Lael Brainard stuck to her dovish stance on interest rates and urged caution about removing monetary stimulus too quickly. DATA/EVENT AHEAD (GMT) 0900 Euro Zone Employment Q2 1000 U.S. NFIB Business Optimism Aug 1255 U.S. Redbook weekly Grains prices at 0116 GMT Cont Last Chan Pct Two- MA RSI ract ge chg day 30 chg CBOT 410. 0.75 +0.1 +1.6 421. 53 whea 00 8% 1% 75 t CBOT 340. 1.25 +0.3 -0.0 333. 65 corn 75 7% 7% 26 CBOT 968. 4.50 +0.4 -1.1 978. 47 soy 75 7% 7% 97 CBOT 9.73 -$0. -0.1 +1.9 $9.7 51 rice 02 5% 4% 7 WTI 45.8 -$0. -0.8 +0.0 $45. 51 crud 9 40 6% 2% 13 e Curr enci es Euro $1.1 $0.0 -0.0 +0.0 /dlr 23 00 1% 2% USD/ 0.75 -0.0 -0.1 +0.1 AUD 52 01 5% 9% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bus hel. Rice: USD per hundredwe ight RSI 14, exponenti al (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)