SYDNEY, Sept 16 U.S. soybean prices fell on Friday and were poised to record weekly losses of more than 3 percent, dragged down by expectations of bumper supplies. FUNDAMENTALS * The most active soybean futures on the Chicago Board of Trade were down more than 3 percent for the week, their biggest such drop for three weeks. * The most active corn futures were down more than 3.5 percent for the week, their first weekly decline in three weeks. * The most active wheat futures have dropped nearly 1.5 percent so far this week, eroding all their gains from the week before. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture said that private exporters sold 110,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans to unknown destinations on Thursday. That marked the government's first daily soybean sales announcement in a week. * The USDA reported export sales of U.S. soybeans in the week to Sept. 8 at more than 1 million tonnes, in line with trade expectations. * The U.S. National Oilseed Processors Association said its members crushed 131.8 million bushels of soybeans in August. The figure was down from 135.3 million a year ago and below the average analyst estimate of 136.2 million bushels. * The USDA reported weekly export sales of 2016/17 U.S. corn at 703,500 tonnes, below a range of trade expectations for 800,000 to 1,100,000 tonnes. * Egypt, the world's top wheat buyer, last month adopted a zero-tolerance policy on ergot, a grain fungus, in imported wheat. The decision has complicated its efforts to source wheat globally. GASC cancelled its last international wheat tender on Aug. 31 after receiving just one offer. MARKET NEWS * The dollar sagged early on Friday after lacklustre U.S. economic data further reduced already-low expectations for a Federal Reserve interest rate hike next week, while higher commodity prices buoyed the Australian and Canadian dollars. * Oil prices rose about 1 percent or more on Thursday after tracking a rally in gasoline futures sparked by a delayed restart of the main gasoline line at Colonial Pipeline, the No. 1 carrier for the motor fuel in the United States. * Wall Street rallied 1 percent on Thursday, buoyed by Apple's best four-day run since 2014. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0900 Euro zone Labour costs Q2 1230 U.S. Consumer prices Aug 1400 U.S. Univ of Michigan sentiment index Sep 1530 U.S. Cleveland Fed CPI Aug Grains prices at 0129 GMT Cont Last Chan Pct Two- MA RSI ract ge chg day 30 chg CBOT 397. -1.7 -0.4 -1.3 418. 67 whea 75 5 4% 0% 97 t CBOT 328. -1.2 -0.3 -0.9 332. 61 corn 75 5 8% 0% 58 CBOT 948. -2.0 -0.2 +0.6 977. 29 soy 50 0 1% 1% 36 CBOT 9.85 $0.0 +0.5 -0.5 $9.8 66 rice 5 6% 1% 0 WTI 43.6 -$0. -0.5 +0.1 $45. 40 crud 5 26 9% 6% 39 e Curr enci es Euro $1.1 $0.0 -0.0 -0.0 /dlr 24 00 1% 8% USD/ 0.75 0.00 -0.0 +0.5 AUD 09 0 7% 8% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bus hel. Rice: USD per hundredwe ight RSI 14, exponenti al (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)