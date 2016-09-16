SYDNEY, Sept 16 U.S. soybean prices fell on
Friday and were poised to record weekly losses of more than 3
percent, dragged down by expectations of bumper supplies.
FUNDAMENTALS
* The most active soybean futures on the Chicago Board of
Trade were down more than 3 percent for the week, their
biggest such drop for three weeks.
* The most active corn futures were down more than 3.5
percent for the week, their first weekly decline in three weeks.
* The most active wheat futures have dropped nearly
1.5 percent so far this week, eroding all their gains from the
week before.
* The U.S. Department of Agriculture said that private
exporters sold 110,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans to unknown
destinations on Thursday. That marked the government's first
daily soybean sales announcement in a week.
* The USDA reported export sales of U.S. soybeans in the
week to Sept. 8 at more than 1 million tonnes, in line with
trade expectations.
* The U.S. National Oilseed Processors Association said its
members crushed 131.8 million bushels of soybeans in August. The
figure was down from 135.3 million a year ago and below the
average analyst estimate of 136.2 million bushels.
* The USDA reported weekly export sales of 2016/17 U.S. corn
at 703,500 tonnes, below a range of trade expectations for
800,000 to 1,100,000 tonnes.
* Egypt, the world's top wheat buyer, last month adopted a
zero-tolerance policy on ergot, a grain fungus, in imported
wheat. The decision has complicated its efforts to source wheat
globally. GASC cancelled its last international wheat tender on
Aug. 31 after receiving just one offer.
MARKET NEWS
* The dollar sagged early on Friday after lacklustre U.S.
economic data further reduced already-low expectations for a
Federal Reserve interest rate hike next week, while higher
commodity prices buoyed the Australian and Canadian dollars.
* Oil prices rose about 1 percent or more on Thursday after
tracking a rally in gasoline futures sparked by a delayed
restart of the main gasoline line at Colonial Pipeline, the No.
1 carrier for the motor fuel in the United States.
* Wall Street rallied 1 percent on Thursday, buoyed by
Apple's best four-day run since 2014.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0900 Euro zone Labour costs Q2
1230 U.S. Consumer prices Aug
1400 U.S. Univ of Michigan sentiment index Sep
1530 U.S. Cleveland Fed CPI Aug
Grains
prices at
0129 GMT
Cont Last Chan Pct Two- MA RSI
ract ge chg day 30
chg
CBOT 397. -1.7 -0.4 -1.3 418. 67
whea 75 5 4% 0% 97
t
CBOT 328. -1.2 -0.3 -0.9 332. 61
corn 75 5 8% 0% 58
CBOT 948. -2.0 -0.2 +0.6 977. 29
soy 50 0 1% 1% 36
CBOT 9.85 $0.0 +0.5 -0.5 $9.8 66
rice 5 6% 1% 0
WTI 43.6 -$0. -0.5 +0.1 $45. 40
crud 5 26 9% 6% 39
e
Curr
enci
es
Euro $1.1 $0.0 -0.0 -0.0
/dlr 24 00 1% 8%
USD/ 0.75 0.00 -0.0 +0.5
AUD 09 0 7% 8%
Most
active
contracts
Wheat,
corn and
soy US
cents/bus
hel.
Rice: USD
per
hundredwe
ight
RSI 14,
exponenti
al
