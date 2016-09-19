SYDNEY, Sept 19 U.S. corn futures rose for a
second straight session to hit a six-day high on Monday as rains
across key growing regions in the United States fuelled fears of
potential harvest delays.
FUNDAMENTALS
* The most active corn futures on the Chicago Board of
Trade, for March, had climbed 0.52 percent to $3.38-3/4 a
bushel, near the session-peak of $3.38-3/4 a bushel - the
highest since Sept. 13. Corn gained 2.1 percent the session
before.
* The most active soybean futures rose 0.6 percent to
$9.71-3/4 a bushel, near the session-high of $9.76 a bushel -
the strongest since Sept. 12. Soybean prices firmed 1.6 percent
on Friday.
* The most active wheat futures advanced 0.81 percent
to $4.06-1/2 a bushel, having closed up 0.94 percent on Friday.
* Heavy rains last week in parts of Iowa, Nebraska and South
Dakota stalled the early harvest of what is projected to be a
record-large corn crop.
* Egypt was unable to garner a single offer from wheat
suppliers at its state grain tender on Friday, forcing it to
cancel and raising renewed questions about its ability to tap
global wheat markets while maintaining a ban on ergot fungus.
MARKET NEWS
* The U.S. dollar hit a more than two-week high against a
basket of major currencies on Friday after U.S. inflation data
boosted bets the Federal Reserve would raise interest rates in
December, and touched a one-month high against sterling on
worries over Britain's Brexit vote.
* Crude oil prices fell 2 percent on Friday to multi-week
lows as swelling Iranian exports reinforced fears of a global
glut, while gasoline rallied on refinery and pipeline outages.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0130 China House prices Aug
0800 Euro zone Current account Jul
1400 U.S. NAHB housing market index Sep
Grains
prices at
0043 GMT
Cont Last Chan Pct Two- MA RSI
ract ge chg day 30
chg
CBOT 406. 3.25 +0.8 +1.7 418. 74
whea 50 1% 5% 17
t
CBOT 338. 1.75 +0.5 +2.6 333. 72
corn 75 2% 5% 01
CBOT 971. 5.75 +0.6 +2.2 977. 47
soy 75 0% 4% 85
CBOT 9.89 $0.0 +0.7 +1.0 $9.8 68
rice 8 6% 2% 2
WTI 43.6 $0.6 +1.4 -0.6 $45. 43
crud 4 1 2% 1% 43
e
Curr
enci
es
Euro $1.1 $0.0 +0.0 -0.7
/dlr 16 00 3% 6%
USD/ 0.75 0.00 +0.2 -0.0
AUD 07 2 5% 9%
Most
active
contracts
Wheat,
corn and
soy US
cents/bus
hel.
Rice: USD
per
hundredwe
ight
RSI 14,
exponenti
al
Grains
prices at
0043 GMT
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)