SYDNEY, Sept 21 U.S. soybeans fell for the first
time in five sessions on Wednesday as prices retreated from a
near one-month high, though losses were checked by strong demand
for U.S. supplies and fears of harvest delays.
FUNDAMENTALS
* The most active soybean futures on the Chicago Board Of
Trade fell 0.3 percent to $9.86-3/4 a bushel, having
closed up 1.8 percent on Tuesday when prices hit a high of $9.94
a bushel - the strongest since August 25.
* The most active corn futures fell 0.37 percent to
$3.39-1/4 a bushel, having gained 1 percent in the previous
session when prices hit a eight-day high.
* The most active wheat futures lost 0.7 percent to
$4.03-1/4 a bushel, having closed up 0.2 percent on Tuesday.
* The U.S. Department of Agriculture said on Tuesday that
exporters had sold another 110,000 tonnes of soybeans to China
for delivery during the 2016/17 marketing year.
* The USDA said after the market close on Monday that 9
percent of U.S. corn had been harvested as of Sunday, down from
the five-year average of 12 percent for this time of the year
and analysts' estimate of 11 percent.
* The USDA said 4 percent of U.S. soybeans had been
harvested, down slightly from 5 percent on average.
* Egypt remained in a standoff with suppliers over a strict
ban on traces of ergot fungus. Egypt failed to attract a single
offer at its state grain tender on Monday, forcing it to cancel
its third consecutive wheat purchase tender.
MARKET NEWS
* The dollar and the yen fluttered in narrow ranges on
Wednesday, penned in by uncertainty about the outcome of Bank of
Japan and Federal Reserve policy meetings.
* Oil prices climbed on Wednesday, supported by a reported
draw in U.S. crude inventories and by firm import data from
Japan.
* Wall Street ended little changed on Tuesday as healthcare
gains countered declines in energy shares, a day before highly
anticipated outcomes of monetary policy meetings in the United
States and Japan.
Grains
prices at
0135 GMT
Cont Last Chan Pct Two- MA RSI
ract ge chg day 30
chg
CBOT 403. -2.7 -0.6 +0.0 416. 68
whea 25 5 8% 0% 96
t
CBOT 339. -1.2 -0.3 +0.6 333. 72
corn 25 5 7% 7% 11
CBOT 986. -3.0 -0.3 +2.1 977. 56
soy 75 0 0% 5% 93
CBOT 9.82 -$0. -0.7 +0.0 $9.8 64
rice 07 6% 5% 2
WTI 44.8 $0.8 +1.8 +3.5 $45. 55
crud 5 0 2% 8% 51
e
Curr
enci
es
Euro $1.1 -$0. -0.2 -0.0
/dlr 15 002 1% 3%
USD/ 0.75 0.00 +0.2 +0.8
AUD 48 2 0% 0%
Most
active
contracts
Wheat,
corn and
soy US
cents/bus
hel.
Rice: USD
per
hundredwe
ight
RSI 14,
exponenti
al
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Ed Davies)